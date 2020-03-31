Fans slam Yuvraj Singh for donating money to Shahid Afridi foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts

Yuvraj Singh confirmed his donation to the Shahid Afridi Foundation through a tweet.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the many Indian cricketers who have donated to the PM CARES Fund in India.

Yuvraj Singh and Afridi share a strong friendship

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was blasted by the Indian cricket fans on Twitter for his contributions to the Shahid Afridi Foundation to aid COVID-19 relief efforts. In a twitter post, Singh appealed to the fans and the countrymen to contribute to Afridi's foundation but instead, faced some harsh comments from the Indian public.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation's campaign to help Pakistan's citizens during these harsh times has received support from former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman.

The news of Singh donating to a Pakistan foundation comes in the wake of his former teammates Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar among others having donated to the PM CARES Fund and the CM's Fund in a few of their respective states.

Since cricket throughout the world has been put on a hold owing to the coronavirus threat, cricketers from all over the world are contributing from their end to bring relief to people in the country.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 were all cancelled or postponed by the respective boards as well as the ICC, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

You lost respect bro — Reborn2ndtime ੴ 🇹🇭 (@Reborn2ndtime_) March 31, 2020

Not done! He runs propaganda against India and is one of the most hateful Pakistani celeb and you are supporting him? @harbhajan_singh — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) March 31, 2020

Go to hell, Yuvraj. Lost all respect for you and your comrade Harbhajan Singh who too has an overly soft spot for Pakistanis and Shahid Afridi. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) March 31, 2020