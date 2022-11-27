“We are with you” - Sanju Samson fans show support for Team India batter during FIFA World Cup 2022

Ardent fans of Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson came out in support of the cricketer during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, November 27.

The 28-year-old Kerala cricketer was dropped from Team India’s playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. Samson did a reasonable job in the first match of the series, scoring 36 off 38 balls.

He was axed from the team as the team management wanted a sixth bowling option in Deepak Hooda. While Samson’s fans took to social media to express their disappointment, the cricketer’s admirers demonstrated their support for the keeper-batter at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well.

Samson fans displayed banners with messages, backing the right-handed batter. One of them read:

“Regardless of the match, the team, or the player, we are with you… Sanju Samson.”

Another banner had the following message for the Team India cricketer:

“Lots of love from Qatar. We support you. #SanjuSamson.”

Team India's management has preferred Rishabh Pant over Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter despite the former's poor form with the bat.

Sanju Samson has developed an impressive fan following in a short international career.

On Sunday as well, Pant retained his place in the team for the Hamilton ODI.

“We don’t have enough all-rounders” - Wasim Jaffer reacts to Sanju Samson’s exclusion

Sharing his thoughts on Team India’s decision to drop Samson from the playing XI for the second ODI against the Kiwis, former batter Wasim Jaffer attributed it to a lack of all-rounders. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote:

“Sanju was dropped despite playing well because we don’t have enough all-rounders and part-time options.”

Elaborating on the move, he also questioned BCCI’s handling of all-rounders, he stated:

“Lack of all-rounders: We don’t manage all-rounders well. Because there aren’t many around we’re quick to play them at the highest level, but then after few bad outings they’re out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venky lyer, Shivam Dube, and Krunal Pandya few examples. Need to show patience while they develop.

“Lack of part time bowling options: With bowling machines and throw-down specialists around, batters have stopped bowling in the nets.”

Meanwhile, the Hamilton ODI between India and New Zealand was called off after just 12.5 overs due to rain.

