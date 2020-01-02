West Indies' complete international cricket schedule for 2020

Can West Indies defend their T20 crown successfully?

Reigning T20 world champions West Indies will defend their title in Australia this year. The Men in Maroon will once again go out to try and prove themselves as the best T20 unit on the planet.

While West Indies did not live up to the expectations at the 2019 World Cup, Kieron Pollard's men are proven T20 specialists.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, West Indies will also play against Ireland, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands and Australia in this year. The Caribbean team will also look to leave its mark on the ICC World Test Championship after a disappointing start in 2019.

Here's a look at West Indies' complete international cricket schedule for 2020.

Ireland tour of West Indies, 2020

January 7th: West Indies vs Ireland, first ODI, Barbados

January 9th: West Indies vs Ireland, second ODI, Barbados

January 12th: West Indies vs Ireland, third ODI, Grenada

January 15th: West Indies vs Ireland, first T20I, Grenada

January 18th: West Indies vs Ireland, second T20I, St. Kitts

January 19th: West Indies vs Ireland, third T20I, St. Kitts

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

West Indies will tour Sri Lanka to play 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is in February 2020. The official dates for the matches are yet to be announced.

West Indies tour of England, 2020

June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, first Test, London

June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, second Test, Birmingham

June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, third Test, London

West Indies tour of Netherlands, 2020

After playing 3 Tests against England, West Indies will visit the Netherlands to play 3 ODIs against the Dutch. This series will take place in July.

New Zealand tour of West Indies, 2020

July 8th: West Indies vs New Zealand, first ODI, Antigua

July 10th: West Indies vs New Zealand, second ODI, Antigua

July 13rd: West Indies vs New Zealand, third ODI, Dominica

July 15th: West Indies vs New Zealand, first T20I, Dominica

July 18th: West Indies vs New Zealand, second T20I, Guyana

July 19th: West Indies vs New Zealand, third T20I, Guyana

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

July 23rd-27th: West Indies vs South Africa, first Test, Trinidad

July 31st-August 4th: West Indies vs South Africa, second Test, St Lucia

August 8th: West Indies vs South Africa, first T20I, Florida

August 9th: West Indies vs South Africa, second T20I, Florida

August 12th: West Indies vs South Africa, third T20I, Jamaica

August 15th: West Indies vs South Africa, fourth T20I, Jamaica

August 16th: West Indies vs South Africa, fifth T20I, Jamaica

West Indies tour of Australia, 2020

To gear up for the T20 World Cup, West Indies will play 3 T20Is against the hosts prior to the mega-event. All the games will happen in October.

ICC T20 World Cup, 2020

October 25th: New Zealand vs West Indies, 16th Match, Melbourne

October 28th: Australia vs West Indies, 21st Match, Perth

October 30th: TBC vs West Indies, 25th Match, Perth

November 3rd: Pakistan vs West Indies, 32nd Match, Adelaide

November 7th: West Indies vs TBC, 40th Match, Melbourne

West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020

After the T20 extravaganza, West Indies will don the whites to play three Tests against New Zealand under the ICC World Test Championship. This tour will take place in December.