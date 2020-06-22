West Indies would not swap any of their bowlers for Jofra Archer, says Shane Dowrich

Shane Dowrich has insisted that the West Indies would not swap any of their bowlers for Jofra Archer.

He hailed Archer as an "amazing talent" but asserted that the Windies have a great seam attack of their own.

West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich has insisted that his team will not trade any player from their formidable seam attack for England pacer Jofra Archer.

Speaking ahead of his side's three-Test series beginning at Southampton on July 8, Shane Dowrich hailed Archer as an "amazing talent" but asserted that the Windies are unlikely to reshuffle their bowling lineup.

"I know Jofra pretty well, he’s an amazing talent and I wish him well going into this series. But at the end of the day when we cross that line, it’s the West Indies against England."

Archer's journey from his West Indies U-19s snub to senior World Cup victory with England is well-known in the cricketing fraternity.

When asked whether he would rather have Archer in the West Indies side rather than in the opposition, Shane Dowrich said:

"No. I think he’s made his decision in terms of where his career is going to go, and I wish him all the best. But at the end of the day we have a wonderful bowling lineup and I’m happy with the team that take the field with me."

Shane Dowrich believes the Windies have a great seam-bowling battalion themselves

Shane Dowrich feels that the West Indies boast an excellent seam-bowling battalion themselves, with the likes of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph occupying the ranks. He said:

“Kemar is probably the most skillful of all them in terms of being able to get a consistent line and length, and moving the ball both ways. Shannon and Alzarri have a little more pace, and Jason is Mr Consistent; he can put the ball on a 10p piece."

The three-Test series between England and the West Indies is scheduled to begin on July 8, with all the matches set to be played in bio-secure environments behind closed doors.

Shane Dowrich himself is keen on making a big impact with the bat, admitting that he was not in great form the last time he toured in England three years ago. He said:

"I would love to score a Test hundred in England, it’s always a challenge but I think if you’re going to rate yourself as a player you have to be able to do it. And I think, I’ve been putting in enough work to actually come up with something in this series. The last time I was here was very tough for me, but it was a series that really changed around my career. I was young, in unfamiliar territory and I really didn’t cope very well with it to be honest."