West Indies Under-19s vs England Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball scorecard and match updates

12 Dec 2019

Sam Young will look to perform better in this match

Hosts West Indies Under-19s will look to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with England Under-19s in match number 5 of the U-19 tri-series in West Indies. Both West Indies and England had lost their last match to the Sri Lanka Under-19s. Hence, they will be under pressure to record a win.

This match will start at 6:30 PM IST with the venue being the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium of Antigua.

West Indies Under 19s had kicked off this tri-series with a victory against England Under 19s but the English team bounced back in the succeeding match and overcame the challenge from the hosts. Sri Lanka Under 19s then defeated West Indies by one wicket before thrashing England by 28 runs last night.

Captain Kimani Melius will have to perform well at the top because he had scored only 2 runs off 25 balls in the last match. Kevlon Anderson had impressed against Sri Lanka and the middle-order batsman will try to carry his form forward in the next match as well. Besides, the duo of Leonardo Julien and Kirk McKenzie will have the onus of scoring the runs in the middle overs for West Indies.

The English team will expect opening batsman Sam Young to put in a better show this time around and the team management may ask Jordan Cox and Jack Haynes to play with a better strike rate in this match.

Talking about the bowlers, Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales have been the stars for West Indies Under 19s. Ramon Simmonds too has chipped in with a few wickets hence, the English batsmen should tackle him with care.

England's George Balderson has been one of the few bright spots from their bowling attack in this tri-series. Scott Currie and Blake Cullen have conceded runs at a relatively expensive rate. The Englishmen may alter their playing XI for this match.

Squads

West Indies U19 : Kimani Melius(c), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien(w), Kirk McKenzie, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

England U19 : Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox(w), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, George Balderson(c), Luke Hollman, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, George Hill, Harry Duke