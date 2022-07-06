West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between the West Indies and Bangladesh will be played on July 7 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. West Indies currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game of the series was washed out due to rain. Both sides arrived in the second T20I to get a much-needed lead in the series. The Caribbean side was brilliant as a good all-round performance saw them outplay Bangladesh in the second game of the series.

After electing to bat first, the West Indies' batters stepped up and contributed as they posted 193 on the board in their 20 overs. Bangladesh bowlers struggled as they only managed to pick five wickets in total.

The batters tried hard while chasing but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 158, losing the game by 35 runs.

West Indies have been very good in the series so far. They have fired in unison which the visitors have failed to do so far. Bangladesh need to bring out their A-game to draw level the series as another series loss looms large on them.

West Indies will be eager to win the final game and clinch the series.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 7, 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Thursday with the temperature expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. Let's hope the weather stays clear and we get a full game.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Fifties from Brandon King (57 off 43 balls) and Rovman Powell (61* off 28 balls) helped them post 193 on the board. Ober McCoy and Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully to win the second T20I by 35 runs.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh

Shoriful Islam did pick up two wickets but they were expensive as the hosts scored 193 in their 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan tried hard and remained unbeaten on 68 but lacked support from the other batters as they fell short by 35 runs in the second game of the series.

Probable XI

Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

West Indies were brilliant in the second T20I to take the lead in the series. The action now shifts to Guyana and Bangladesh need to be at their absolute best to draw level the series. The hosts will be eyeing a series victory on Thursday.

West Indies look like a settled unit and expect them to beat Bangladesh in the third and final T20I.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

