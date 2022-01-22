West Indies vs England 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are set to host England for a multi-format series. The tour consists of a five-match T20I series followed by a three-Test series. The first T20I will be played on January 22 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies were part of a recently-concluded ODI series against Ireland. They were disappointing in the ODI series, losing 2-1 even after taking a 1-0 lead. Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side in the shortest format and will be eager to turn the tables around. They will need to be on their toes against England, who have been one of the best white-ball sides over the last few years.

England have had a torrid time in international cricket recently. They were thrashed 4-0 in the recently-concluded Ashes series down under. Eoin Morgan's men will hope to give their fans something to smile about by defeating the West Indies in the upcoming T20I series.

West Indies vs England Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs England, 1st T20I, West Indies vs England T20I Series

Date and Timare January 23rd 2022, Sunday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval is favorable for batting. The batters will enjoy playing on this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Bridgetown are expected to hover between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Odean Smith

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood, George Garton

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Both sides have some exciting players on their roster and expect the series to be a cracking contest. It will all come down to the bowlers' performances as both sides have power-hitters on their side.

England look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

