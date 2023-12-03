West Indies vs England 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The West Indies vs England ODI series will start today in Antigua. It will be a three-match ODI series between two former World Cup-wining teams. Both England and West Indies have struggled in the ODI format of late. They will be keen to get back to form in the 50-over format during the upcoming series.

Antigua and Barbados will host the West Indies vs England ODI series from December 3 to 9. The first two matches will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and 6, while the third ODI will happen at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on December 9.

Big names like Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph will be in action during this three-match series. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the three ODIs.

West Indies vs England ODI series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

Here is the complete schedule for the three ODIs between West Indies and England, with match timings in IST:

1st ODI - December 3, 7:00 pm IST, Antigua.

2nd ODI - December 6, 7:30 pm IST, Antigua.

3rd ODI - December 9, 7:30 pm IST, Barbados.

West Indies vs England ODIs 2023 telecast channel list

FanCode has acquired the rights to stream the three-match ODI series between England and West Indies to Indian audiences. Fans living in India will have to buy a monthly or annual subscription on FanCode to watch the series live.

The streaming platform has also introduced a tour pass costing ₹99, which gives access to three ODIs and five T20Is. There will be no live telecast of this tour in India. Fans can watch the matches live online on FanCode.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming).

It will be exciting to see which team wins this series. West Indies have the home advantage, but England have a stellar squad.