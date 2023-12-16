West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and England are set to lock horns in the third game of their ongoing five-match T20I series on Saturday, December 16. The National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, will host the clash.

England, led by Jos Buttler, are in all sorts of trouble, having lost both their matches thus far in the series. Currently in a must-win position, the visiting team somehow needs to make a comeback to stay alive.

The visitors had a decent chance of winning the second game. However, they lost by the slim margin of 10 runs. Sam Curran scored 50 off 32 balls to give his team hope, but his knock eventually went in vain.

West Indies, on the other hand, have momentum on their side. Brandon King scored an unbeaten 82 in the previous match. He was also involved in a partnership of 80 runs with Rovman Powell, who scored 50.

Andre Russell picked up three wickets in the first match before registering his worst T20I figures of 4-0-66-0 in the second game. The all-rounder will be desperate to make amends as West Indies look to take an invincible 3-0 lead.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I, England tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 16, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head

England and West Indies have faced each other in 26 T20Is thus far, with their first meeting coming way back in 2007. The Caribbean team has dominated the rivalry with 16 wins to their name.

Matches Played: 26

West Indies: 16

England: 10

No result: 0

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a sporting one. Run-scoring would not be tough, but spinners will be difficult to pounce on. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

West Indies vs England Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being and a full game can be expected. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the 40s.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

England

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

With their backs against the wall, England are expected to come out all guns blazing. They will go into the match as favorites and they will be more desperate than the West Indies to secure a win.

Prediction: England to win the match.

West Indies vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

