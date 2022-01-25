West Indies vs England 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between West Indies and England will be played on January 26 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The series is level at 1-1 and both sides will look to get a lead in the series.

The second T20I was a thriller of a contest. The unpredictable nature of the West Indian side resulted in a nail-biting contest. Skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The bowlers picked up seven wickets and restricted the English side to 171. Jason Roy top-scored with 45 for the hosts. The wickets were spread among the Windies’ bowlers.

The hosts got off to the worst start possible as the English bowlers bowled brilliantly upfront. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions and the side were left reeling at 65/7 at the end of 12 overs.

Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein then went berserk in the end as they tried hard and hit some lusty blows. The duo put together a 72-run stand in just 29 balls but failed to get their side across the line, falling short by a solitary run. It ended in heartbreak for the hosts and they will be looking to bounce back in the series.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s men will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: January 27th 2022, Thursday, 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval is good for batting and the batters will enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The new ball bowlers might get some movement but the rest will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Bridgetown are expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Jason Holder and Fabian Allen picked up two wickets apiece and the other bowlers chipped in with a wicket each as they restricted the visitors to 171. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein both remained unbeaten on 44 but they fell agonizingly short of the target.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket



#MenInMaroon #IzWIVibes #WIvENG What entertainment. Cricket is a game of inches - the boys take confidence from the late fight-back rally and come again on Wednesday. What entertainment. Cricket is a game of inches - the boys take confidence from the late fight-back rally and come again on Wednesday.#MenInMaroon #IzWIVibes #WIvENG https://t.co/lFc0B1E7rK

England

Jason Roy scored 45 at the top of the order and contributions from the other batters helped them post 171 on the board. Moeen Ali was fantastic with the ball, picking up three wickets and Adil Rashid chipped in with two scalps as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

We witnessed a nail-biting contest in the second game of the series. Both sides came out all guns blazing and the English side held their nerve to seal the game by a solitary run. The hosts will be looking to bounce back in the series while the Three Lions will look to keep performing in the same way.

Pollard's side look a well-balanced unit and we expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jason Holder pick two or more wickets? Yes No 7 votes so far