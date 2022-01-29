West Indies vs England 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and England will lock horns in the fourth game of their five-match T20I series on Sunday, January 30. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the clash.

The hosts, led by Kieron Pollard, are 2-1 ahead in the series after their 20-run win over England in the third game. After being put in to bat first, the home team racked up a massive score of 224-5 in their allotted twenty overs.

West Indies lost the early wickets of Brandon King and Shai Hope, but Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell's 122-run stand for the third wicket brought them back into the game. Powell went on to play a 53-ball knock of 107, laced with four fours and ten sixes.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers, bowling at an economy rate of 6.25. He picked up the crucial wicket of Pooran, who made a 43-ball 70. In response, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually ending up with 204-9.

Tom Banton top-scored for them with a 39-ball 73, but his effort went in vain. Phil Salt's 24-ball 57 couldn't take England home either. Romario Shepherd went for 59 runs in four overs, but he picked up the crucial wickets of Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone and Salt.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 4th T20I.

Date and Time: January 30th 2022, Sunday; 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been an absolute belter for batting and another high-scoring game seems to be in the offing. The bowlers won't have much room for batting. Since the deck won't change characteristics, batting second should be the way forward.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

Intermittent clouds could be there throughout the duration of the game, but there is little chance of rain. The temperature on matchday could be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

England

Jason Roy, Tom Banton (wk), James Vince, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, George Garton, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

Match Prediction

In all three games, the team batting second stayed in the reckoning. Both England and West Indies batters are in riveting form. So the chasing team should be able to come up trumps in this game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this clash.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

