West Indies vs India 2019: 3 milestones Virat Kohli can achieve on the tour

Sujoy Barg FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 27 Jul 2019, 16:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the three Indian squads (ODIs, T20Is and Tests) for the upcoming tour of the West Indies which starts from 3 August in Florida.

Rohit Sharma has been brought back into the Test squad while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the limited-overs series along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Virat Kohli will lead the team in all three series after the captain made himself available for the full tour.

It was initially reported that Kohli would be rested for the limited-overs series but he has decided to play all three formats in the West Indies.

A modern-day great, Kohli is always in the limelight whenever he plays a new series. As he is available for the whole WI tour, some new records could easily fall by the wayside at the hands of the batting maestro.

Here, we take a look at three milestones that Kohli can achieve on this West Indies tour.

#1 1000 runs in Tests vs WI

Virat Kohli needs 314 runs to complete 1000 runs against West Indies in Tests

Kohli is currently the world's No. 1 batsman in Tests with 922 rating points. He has scored 686 runs against West Indies in 15 innings at an average of 45.73, with two centuries (including a double century) and three half-centuries.

Kohli is 314 runs away from completing 1000 Test runs against West Indies. If he manages to 314 runs in the upcoming two Test matches, he will become the 11th Indian batsman to score 1000 runs against the Caribbean team.

#2 2000 runs in ODIs vs WI

Kohli needs 88 runs to complete 2000 runs in ODIs vs WI

Advertisement

Kohli is the world's No. 1 batsman in ODIs too with 886 rating points. He has scored 1912 runs in 33 innings against West Indies in ODIs at an outstanding average of 70.81, including seven centuries and 10 half centuries.

Kohli is just 88 runs away from completing the milestone of 2000 ODI runs against West Indies. If he does get there, he will become the first Indian batsman to cross that mark.

#3 Most wins in Tests as an Indian captain vs WI

Virat Kohli is two wins away from having the most Test wins as captain against West indies

Kohli has captained six Test matches against West Indies and won four of them (drawn two). He is two wins away from becoming the Indian captain with most Test wins against West Indies.

If India manage to win two Test matches against WI, Kohli will become the Indian captain with most Test wins against the Caribbean team, surpassing MS Dhoni who had five wins in eight matches (drawn three).