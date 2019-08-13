West Indies vs India 2019: After passing his first test on the tour with flying colors, Shreyas Iyer is getting support from both fans and experts
The second ODI game of the three-match series saw Team India getting the better of their opponents Windies by 59 runs. In what was a rain-hit match on Sunday, the visitors put in a collective effort to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Virat Kohli ended his century drought by registering a phenomenal century, but there was another player who impressed too. Mumbai lad Shreyas Iyer notched up an excellent knock of 71 runs off 68 deliveries to propel the total to 279 runs in 50 overs.
India’s middle-order crisis is not an unknown affair; the team has been getting more and more reliant on the top-order over the last couple of years. Time and again, when a stable partnership is required, the middle-order delivers a weak performance - with wickets falling in quick succession.
The search for a dependable batsman in the middle order led to the inclusion of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer in the squad traveling to the Caribbean. And the latter has now passed the first test of his mettle with flying colours, on the very first opportunity he has got.
At No. 4, Rishabh Pant once again failed to capitalize on his chance as he got dismissed with a rash stroke early. The team was struggling at 101/3 in the 23rd over, and that's when Iyer came in at No. 5 to help steady the ship.
Iyer rotated the strike well, and stitched a vital 125-run partnership with Kohli. He then carried forward the scoreboard well after the skipper got out.
With his batting display, Iyer has won over a lot of fans; Twitter has been abuzz with plaudits for the youngster.
Iyer has also earned praises and support from many experts and former cricketers. One such ex-player is the accomplished opener Gautam Gambhir, who jotted down his two cents in his column for the Times of India ahead of the second match.
Gambhir wrote, “India have a little bit of a headache in trying to give everyone a game. I have spent time with him (Iyer) in the Delhi Capitals’ dressing room. He has the setup and the works to succeed at this level. I just hope he gets a consistent run rather than a truncated one."
Iyer's abilities with the willow are no secret, as he has proved himself in the domestic circuit and during the times he has led India A. He has done quite well as the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the IPL too.
It will be interesting to see what follows next for the youngster.