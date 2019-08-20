West Indies vs India 2019: Four Indian players who must perform in the Test series

Team India.

India have so far dominated the tour of West Indies by whitewashing them in both in theT20 and ODI series. The Men in Blue have been too hot to handle for the hosts as they decimated them in all departments of the game.

Now it's time for the two-match test series which will start from August 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. The significance of bilateral Test series' has changed completely after the introduction of the ICC Test Championship. Each series win will take teams closer to becoming the first Test Championship winner.

The Indian team for the Test matches will be a little different than the team in limited-overs cricket. A few Test specialist players will make their way into the team along with players who feature in all formats of the game. There are a few players who will be desperate for a good performance in this series due to previous failures.

Let's have a look at four such players who needs to make a mark in this Test series.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin is India's no.1 spinner in Test Cricket and is also one of the best spinners in world cricket at the moment. He could easily have been the world's best spinner if his performance in overseas conditions were half as good as his performances at home.

Ashwin is so far the first-choice spinner for Virat Kohli in Test cricket but if he continues to disappoint overseas than it may no longer be the case. Ravindra Jadeja is also a very good option as a spinner along with his all-round abilities. So whenever India has to play with just one spinner in the team Ashwin may no longer be an automatic selection.

Ashwin's last Test series was in Australia where he played in the first t\Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He bowled beautifully in Adelaide and helped India win that match. His match figures were 6 for 149. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury and Kuldeep Yadav was drafted in.

Ashwin has done pretty well in the Caribbeans on previous tours. He has picked up 17 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 23.18 along with two 5-fers. He has also scored two centuries in the country. He again needs to deliver for his team and win the trust of team management.

Yadav is breathing down Ashwin's neck.

