West Indies vs India 2019: Three players from India's World Cup squad who could be dropped

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 396 // 20 Jul 2019, 10:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India had a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign when they were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals. For their next assignment, India are going to tour the West Indies in August. With the first ODI in Guyana starting on 8th August, the selectors will announce the team on Sunday.

The management might rest a few senior players and send a new-look side to the Carribean. This is because players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli have been playing continuously since last year.

Further, they might also consider dropping some of the players of India's World Cup squad whose performances were poor. In their place, the selectors might pick some talented youngsters who deserve an opportunity to prove that they can represent the national side.

Let us have a look at the three players from India's World Cup squad who may not play in the ODI series against West Indies.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Up

Dinesh Karthik was picked in the ODI side for to his experience and for his neat wicket-keeping. Unfortunately for India, he didn't live up to the team's expectation when he was picked in the starting XI to replace Kedar Jadhav at the end of the league stage and in the semi-final.

In the 2 innings he played, Karthik managed to score just 14 runs. Being 34 years of age, Karthik is unlikely to feature in the next World Cup and hence there is a need to find a suitable replacement for him in the middle order. The selectors should consider picking up an emerging young talent such as Shubman Gill who fared well in this year's Indian Premier League and has recently done well against West Indies A.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kedar Jadhav was in and out of the playing XI in the World Cup. In the limited opportunities presented to him, Jadhav was unable to make any significant contribution to the side, except for a fighting half-century against Afghanistan. Moreover, Jadhav failed to bowl economically from one end and build up pressure on the opposition.

Advertisement

The selectors might consider not selecting him for the ODI series against West Indies due to his age and recent decline in form. Krunal Pandya might replace him in the squad.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kuldeep Yadav had a sub-par tournament in England. Having been in poor form in the IPL, he carried it into the World Cup and looked quite ineffective against the best in the business. He either bowled too short or too full, could not get into a rhythm in any match, and hence, was expensive. As his variations were picked easily by the batsmen, he managed to take just six wickets. He was then dropped in favour of Ravindra Jadeja.

Hence, the selectors might consider keeping him out to allow him some time to work on his line and length. Rahul Chahar or Mayank Markande could be selected to play his role.