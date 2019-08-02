WI vs IND 2019: India's ideal middle-order for the first T20I

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 530 // 02 Aug 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rishabh Pant might have take the role of finisher

Amidst all the talks of the Ashes, Team India is set to begin their campaign against West Indies from 3rd August after World Cup 2019. The tour is the first step for the preparation for the next big event – T20 World Cup.

The 'Men in Blue' will play three T20I matches, 3 matches of the 50-over format, and two matches in the whites. The first two T-20 International matches will be held in the United States of America and the third one in Guyana.

Whilst the top three – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli are almost fixed, the middle order (4-6) is uncertain. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have got an opportunity to impress the selectors while the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will look to cement his spot in MS Dhoni's absence. Here, we discuss the ideal middle-order for India in the shortest format of the game.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who has been knocking the door of selection in the senior team, has finally got the opportunity. Although Iyer is not the best suited for T20s which is evident by his strike rate of less than 120 in IPL 2019, the team management can try him at number four where he averages about 30 with a strike-rate of 129 in the IPL. His highest IPL score of 96* also came when he batted no.4.

India will play two matches in the USA where spinners get help. Iyer is a good player of spin and decent batsman of pace. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai has already represented India in the newest format of the game but has had a horror run. The 24-year-old averages less than 17 with a poor strike rate of 103 in six matches.

Iyer, who is the skipper of Delhi Capitals, will try his best to make his case stronger for a middle-order option in ODIs which will suit his natural gameplay.

1 / 3 NEXT