West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa starts on Friday (May 24). Cricket West Indies is set to host the series in Kingston, Jamaica, Sabina Park.

The two teams faced each other last year in a three-match T20I series hosted by the Proteas. West Indies emerged victorious over South Africa by a notable 2-1 margin.

Brandon King has been appointed the captain of the West Indies team, while Roston Chase will serve as the vice-captain. Their squad boasts a commendable blend of seasoned expertise and promising talent.

In contrast, the Proteas have designated Rassie van der Dussen as their team captain. Additionally, four players who have showcased exceptional performances have earned their debut call-ups.

Both teams are set to evaluate their respective talents in preparation for the upcoming ICC World Cup, commencing on June 1.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I, South Africa vs West Indies 2024

Date and Time: May 24, 2024, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Kingston, Jamaica, Sabina Park

West Indies vs South Africa Head-to-Head

In head-to-head encounters, West Indies and South Africa have competed on 19 occasions, with South Africa securing victory in 11 matches, while West Indies have triumphed eight times.

Matches Played: 19

South Africa: 11

West Indies: 8

No result: 0

West Indies vs South Africa Pitch Report

The surface at Kingston, Jamaica, Sabina Park is anticipated to offer favorable conditions for the bowlers. The pitch is pace-friendly and will favor fast bowlers over spinners to secure wickets on this particular pitch. Batting first could be advantageous.

West Indies vs South Africa Weather Report

The temperature in Kingston on Friday is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with light winds and a gentle breeze during match play.

West Indies vs South Africa Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh / Fabian Allen

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Matthew Breetzke / Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction

With both teams boasting talented players, a highly competitive contest is on the cards. While West Indies benefit from the advantage of playing at home, South Africa bring a significant wealth of experience to the field.

Considering their performance the last time these two sides squared off, the hosts have the edge in this encounter.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

