West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

A confident West Indies outfit will take on Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs to be played in Antigua on Wednesday, March 10.

West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series by a 2-1 margin. The hosts won the opening contest on the back of skipper Kieron Pollard's six sixes in an over.

Sri Lanka, though, fought back hard in the second ODI. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan picked up three wickets each as West Indies stumbled in a chase of 161.

With the series on the line, Fabian Allen came up with a brilliant all-round performance to clinch the match for the hosts. After conceding only 13 runs with the ball, apart from claiming one wicket, Allen then blasted 21 not out from six balls, three of them sixes, as West Indies chased down 132.

The #MenInMaroon put in some work today in preparation for the first ODI on Wednesday! 💪🏿#WIvSL #MaroonProud 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/3yqQeCRLKj — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2021

While West Indies will continue to be led by Pollard, Sri Lanka will be captained by Dimuth Karunaratne in the ODIs. All-rounder Angelo Mathews handled leadership duties for the visitors in the T20Is. Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who could not travel to West Indies earlier due to visa issues, will be available for the one-dayers.

Apart from Pollard, West Indies will look up to all-rounder Jason Holder, wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran and the experienced Darren Bravo to deliver.

For Sri Lanka, a lot will depend on seniors like Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. The Lankans will also want explosive all-rounder Thisara Perera and talented leg-spinner Hasaranga to fire.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Match Details

Date: March 10, 2021 ( Wednesday)

Advertisement

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Weather Report

The temperature on Wednesday in Antigua is predicted to be in the region of 27 degree Celsius, which is pretty much on par for this time of the year. The average temperature in Antigua in March is 28 degree Celsius. It will be partly cloudy with humidity expected to be around 68 percent.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Pitch Report

17 ODI matches have been played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The teams batting first have won 10 matches while the chasing sides have won seven. So batting first seems to be the slightly preferred option here. Only on three occasions have teams scored over 300 runs here. Interestingly, West Indies have been on the receiving end on all three occasions.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable XIs

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Prediction

Advertisement

West Indies got the better of Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20Is. With their strong batting line-up, the Windies will go into the ODI series as favorites. Sri Lanka, though, could give the Windies a tough fight if the likes of Perera, Mathews and Chandimal can perform to potential. On current form, it’s advantage West Indies.

In case you were wondering why Jason Holder did not rotate the strike to Fabian Allen in the 1️⃣8️⃣th over of yesterday's T20I!



It all started with a conversation at the crease ⬇️⬇️#WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/1k7RiklGug — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming details

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCodeApp app.