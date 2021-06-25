West Indies World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

The second cycle of the World Test Championship begins next month. The upcoming edition of this tournament will also have nine teams.

The West Indies cricket team once dominated the world of Test cricket. However, in the inaugural World Test Championship, the Caribbean side finished in a lowly eighth position. They were only ahead of the Bangladesh cricket team in the standings.

West Indies will hope to bounce back in the second WTC cycle. On that note, here's a look at the Caribbean outfit's complete list of series and details.

West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

Pakistan tour of West Indies, 2021

West Indies will open their new ICC World Test Championship campaign against Pakistan at home. The series will take place in August 2021.

August 12-16: West Indies vs Pakistan, First Test, Jamaica

August 20-24: West Indies vs Pakistan, Second Test, Jamaica

England tour of West Indies, 2022

The Caribbean side will host England for a three-Test series in March 2022. The timetable for the series is out, but the venues have not been decided yet.

March 8-13: West Indies vs England, First Test, TBC

March 16-21: West Indies vs England, Second Test, TBC

March 24-29: West Indies vs England, Third Test, TBC

Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

West Indies will play their final home series of the 2021-23 WTC cycle against Bangladesh in June and July 2022.

West Indies tour of South Africa, 2022

West Indies will play their first overseas series under the new WTC cycle against South Africa. The two-Test series will most probably take place in October 2022.

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Soon after, West Indies will head to Asia to play a World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka. Again, this series will comprise only two matches.

West Indies tour of Australia, 2022

Lastly, the Caribbean team will travel to Australia to play a couple of Tests. The series will take place in December 2022.

