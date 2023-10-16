What is the controversy regarding crowd behavior during the IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering approaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it is said to be disappointed over the crowd’s behavior at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup match on Saturday, October 14.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in match number 12 of the ODI World Cup to maintain their unbeaten streak over their arch-rivals in the ICC event. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Pakistan crumbled from a decent 155/2 to 191 all out as five Indian bowlers claimed two wickets each. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma then slammed 86 off 63 balls as the hosts got over the line in 30.3 overs.

While the World Cup clash in Ahmedabad will be remembered for Pakistan’s shocking batting collapse and India’s all-round brilliance, the behavior of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the match continues to be a matter of debate. Here’s a timeline of the controversy.

Babar Azam booed at the toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam leaves after the coin toss during the match against India. (Pic: AP)

It all began with Pakistan captain Babar Azam being booed by the crowd in Ahmedabad at the toss. The crowd reaction was quite prominent as Babar prepared to share his assessment of the toss and the pitch conditions.

India won the toss and opted the bowl first in the game. Huge cheers went around the stadium after the hosts won the toss. The reception for Babar, though, was quite in contrast.

Noted Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai expressed disapproval of the crowd’s behavior and posted:

“Ahmedabad crowd booing @babarazam258 when he begins speaking at the toss . Not done. Sorry to all those in the city of my birth.. this is NOT cricket. #INDvsPAK.”

Babar went on to top score for Pakistan, scoring 50 off 58 balls. He hit seven fours before being cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj.

Jai Shree Ram chants directed at Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan looks back after being bowled. (Pic: AP)

In a video that went viral on social media, a section of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium were seen and heard chanting “Jai Shree Ram” vociferously as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was heading back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the World Cup match.

Rizwan contributed 49 off 69 balls before being bowled by a brilliant slower delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. As he made his way towards the dressing room, “Jai Shree Ram” chants were directed at him by a section of the crowd.

The video, however, received mixed responses as some felt there was nothing wrong in using religious chants.

Pakistan team director questions the absence of Pakistani fans

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur (Pic: Getty Images)

At the post-match press conference, Pakistan’s team director Mickey Arthur made a rather bold remark, claiming that the game seemed more like a BCCI event than an ICC one owing to the absence of Pakistan fans.

“It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight," Arthur commented.

"So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight,” he, however, went on to add.

Arthur received quite a few brickbats for his observation, with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram describing his views as random stuff.

Reactions to crowd behavior: Gambhir disappointed; Chopra claims agenda peddling

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir (Pic: Getty Images)

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir expressed his disapproval of the crowd’s behavior at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match.

Reacting after Pakistan captain Babar was booed at the toss, Gambhir was quoted as saying by ARY News:

“Support your team but don’t misbehave with your visitors, after all, they are your guests. We have to remember they are the visitors and here to play the World Cup.”

The former opener has been critical of Indo-Pak matches in the past, but he clearly didn’t seem too pleased with the Ahmedabad crowd.

Another former India cricketer Aakash Chopra alleged that there was an agenda behind the few clips from the match going viral.

He opined on his YouTube channel that a 20-30-second video cannot tell the entire story.

"The entire story is not there in 20 or 30-second clips. India is an extremely inclusive country and we treat everyone with love and a lot of people will stand witness to that. If someone has an agenda, they can peddle it,” Chopra said.

He also pointed out the fact that the Pakistan and Afghanistan teams have received crowd support from India in their respective matches against Sri Lanka and England.

Politicians join the Ahmedabad crowd behavior debate

Indian fans cheer after a Pakistan wicket falls during the World Cup match. (Pic: AP)

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned fans for "Jai Shree Ram" chants at Rizwan during the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match.

Describing the behavior as unacceptable, he took to his X account and wrote:

"India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh, however, downplayed the controversy and stated that the appreciation being received by the Afghanistan team in India proves that religion has nothing to do with the support of the fans.

Sharing a post on X in Hindi, he wrote:

“The way Afghanistan got support on the field in yesterday's match proves that religion has nothing to do with support on the field. Pakistan gets this kind of treatment from the audience because of its deeds.”

Pakistan will take on Australia in their next 2023 World Cup clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20.