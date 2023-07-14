What happened on Day 2 of 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test in Dominica?

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred on his Test debut, while skipper Rohit Sharma notched up his 10th ton in the format as India continued their domination in the Dominica Test against West Indies on Thursday, July 13. Beginning Day 2 at 80/0, they went to stumps at 312/2, losing only two wickets in the entire day’s play and extending their first-innings lead to 162.

Both Indian openers looked in control of proceedings from the start of Day 2 as Jaiswal brought up his maiden Test fifty by pulling Alzarri Joseph for a four. A few overs later, Rohit whipped the West Indies pacer for a six over midwicket and got a four off an edge. Nothing much happened for the bowlers in the first session as India went to lunch at 146/0, with both batters in their 60s.

When India went past West Indies’ score in the second session on Day 2, it marked the first instance of them taking a first-innings lead in Tests without losing a wicket. The 200-run partnership came up in the 69th over of the innings, with Jaiswal having moved to 99*.

The big moment for the young debutant came at the start of the next over as he paddled Alick Athanaze to fine leg. Expectedly, Jaiswal was ecstatic as he screamed in delight. It has been some journey for Jaiswal!

At the other end, Rohit moved to 98 by launching pacer Kemar Roach over the bowler’s head for four. The Indian captain brought up his 10th Test ton by driving Athanaze through covers for a four.

Rohit falls after 229-run stand with Jaiswal, but India remain in command

Rohit fell immediately after reaching his hundred. Athanaze got some extra bounce on an off-break and the Indian batter looked to defend it in leisurely fashion. The ball lobbed off the glove onto the pad. An alert Joshua Da Silva took the catch and West Indies took a smart review to get their first wicket.

Shubman Gill, coming into bat at No. 3, did not last long. Having made six, he nicked a tossed-up delivery from Jomel Warrican to short second slip. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli then added an unbroken 72 runs for the third wicket by stumps. Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 143 off 350 balls, with 14 fours to his name.

Rather incredibly, Kohli hit only one four in his 36* off 96 balls. The boundary brought up India’s 300 as Kohli celebrated by pumping his fist.

