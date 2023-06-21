What happened in the Edgbaston Test of Ashes 2005?

The second game of the 2005 Ashes at Edgbaston ranks among the greatest Test matches to have ever been played in the long and rich history of the format.

It has been 18 years removed since arguably the most incredible Ashes series was played. However, memories of the Edgbaston Test remain fresh among ardent cricket fans around the globe.

As with the ongoing Ashes, the hype and anticipation surrounding the 2005 series were similar, considering the incredible form of both England and Australia leading up to the marquee clash.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo lose by 2 runs chasing 282

2023: win by 2 wickets chasing 281



18 years apart, two iconic Edgbaston finishes.



#ENGvAUS | #Ashes 2005:lose by 2 runs chasing 2822023:win by 2 wickets chasing 28118 years apart, two iconic Edgbaston finishes. 2005: 🇦🇺 lose by 2 runs chasing 2822023: 🇦🇺 win by 2 wickets chasing 28118 years apart, two iconic Edgbaston finishes.#ENGvAUS | #Ashes https://t.co/ue4vfXYRMT

The two teams faced off in a tri-series preceding the Test matches that ended in a tied final, followed by a closely fought three-match series that Australia won by a scoreline of 2-1. England had also eliminated Australia from the Champions Trophy in 2004, defeating them in the semifinal by six wickets.

Australia started the 2005 Ashes series spectacularly, hammering the hosts by 239 runs at Lords, and was looking to take control of the series heading into the Edgbaston Test.

However, a freak injury to the leader of their bowling attack, Glenn Mcgrath, on the morning of the Test match, combined with a surprising decision by skipper Ricky Ponting to field first at the toss, gave England hope for coming back into the series.

The hosts left no stone unturned and made their intentions clear right from the get-go, scoring 407 in their first innings at a scoring rate of over five runs per over by the end of Day 1.

An inspired bowling performance followed suit, resulting in them bowling out the Aussies for 308 to capture a crucial lead of 99 heading into their second essay.

The Three Lions, however, failed to capitalize on their ascendency by suffering a collapse at the start of the second innings. Nevertheless, the star all-rounder Andrew Flintoff scored a spectacular 73 to help them set Australia a target of 282 in the final innings.

The visitors got off to the perfect start in their run chase for the opening wicket and silencing the rochus Edgbaston crowd. However, Flintoff bowled one of the best overs in Test cricket to remove Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting at reduce the score to 48/2.

Inspired by Flintoff's heroics, England produced a sensational bowling display to leave the Aussies struggling at 175/8 at stumps on Day 3.

However, defiant lower-order batting by Shane Warne, Brett Lee, and Michael Kasprowicz took Australia within reach of an improbable victory on Day 4.

With tense faces in the crowd and the shoulders of several England players dropping, the tall pacer Steve Harmison produced a sharp bouncer that took the edge of Kasprowicz's bat into the hands of wicket-keeper Geraint Jones.

England won the thriller by two runs and evened up the series at one apiece, much to the delight of the fans at Edgbaston.

Then, England went to secure an incredible 2-1 series win over the champion Aussie side in one of the most fiercely fought Test series.

Australia avenges 2005 Edgbaston setback with a thrilling victory in the 2023 Ashes Opener

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon led Australia to a two-wicket win in the first Test.

Australia pulled off one of the most memorable wins in their coveted history, defeating the hosts by two wickets on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Entering the final day at 107/3, the Aussies required another 174 runs to script a famous victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. However, heavy showers forced the first session to be called off without a ball being bowled.

The action finally got underway in the post-lunch session, and England kept striking at regular intervals to leave Australia reeling at 227-8 in the 81st over.

However, skipper Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon stunned the hosts with a defiant 55*-run partnership to help Australia complete a thrilling run chase by two wickets. Usman Khawaja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spectacular batting throughout the Test, scoring 141 and 65 in each innings.

The improbable result helps the Australians erase the haunting memories from 18 years ago as they take a 1-0 lead heading into the second Test at Lords, starting June 28.

Poll : 0 votes