What happened in India's 12 attempts in 72 years in Australia

Victories in Adelaide and Melbourne helped India win the series 2-1

Having arrived at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth day's play, India would have wanted to enforce a result in the final Test of the 2018/19 series against Australia. However, rain played spoilsport and ensured that the match ended in stalemate.

By virtue of their victories in Melbourne and Adelaide, India have created history by winning the series 2-1. This is the first ever Test series triumph by any Asian team on Australian soil.

A story which began way back in 1947/48, encompassing numerous legendary players, finally culminated in 2018/19 with a fairy-tale triumph down under. In these 72 years, India embarked plenty of fruitless tours before eventually emerging triumphant in their 12th attempt.

After gaining independence from the British, India toured Australia for the first time ever in 1947 under Lala Amarnath's captaincy. Many expected the series to be an epic mismatch as they were up against Sir Don Bradman's soon-to-become Invincibles. Apart from shocking the hosts by razing them for just 107 and earning a maiden draw at Sydney, India lost all other matches by hefty margins. The Aussies registered a clinical 4-0 series victory.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's troops, who would subsequently win the series in New Zealand by 3-1 margin, proved to be no match for Bill Lawry's Australian team. Although India ran them incredibly close at the Gabba, the hosts cruised to a 4-0 clean sweep.

Facing a Packer-depleted Australian squad, India lost their first two Tests of the 1977/78 tour. However, they bounced back by winning at Melbourne and Sydney. While the former was by 222 runs, the latter victory came by an innings margin. Chasing 493 in the decider at Adelaide, the visitors launched an audacious chase only to fall short by a mere 47 runs.

During the 1980s, India drew successive series in Australia. In 1981, they rode on an inspired spell from talisman Kapil Dev to bundle out Australia for 83 runs and register a stunning triumph at Melbourne. In 1985/86, Allan Border's rearguard and intermittent rain prevented India from clinching the series. All three matches ended in stalemate.

The 1991/92 tour saw Sachin Tendulkar score majestic centuries at Perth and Sydney. Although India drew the latter match, Australia still ended up winning the series 4-0. After a gap of eight years, India toured down under again. But they were brushed aside by Steve Waugh's rampant lineup.

The 2003/04 trip to Australia began under renewed expectations as Sourav Ganguly's resurgent team was up against an opponent without star bowlers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

After drawing at the Gabba, India won at Adelaide by relying on a special partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman as well as an unforgettable spell from Ajit Agarkar. However, Australia levelled the series with victory in the Boxing Day Test. Despite having the hosts on the mat, India failed to deliver the knockout blow at Sydney and had to remain content with a shared series.

The 2007/08 series was entrenched in controversy as biased umpiring and the Harbhajan-Symonds controversy took center stage. Under Anil Kumble's strong leadership, India bounced back with a memorable victory at Perth. In the end, Australia took the acrimonious series 2-1.

In 2011/12, MS Dhoni's Indian team, comprising plenty of legendary batsmen, came a cropper against a firing Australian attack. The tourists suffered an embarrassing 0-4 whitewash.

With Virat Kohli taking over the reins in place of the injured Dhoni, India mounted a stunning run-chase in the opening Test of the 2014/15 series at Adelaide. However, they fell agonisingly short by just 48 runs. Australia clinched another thrilling contest at Brisbane. Draws at Melbourne and Sydney enabled the hosts to win the series 2-0.

In 2018/19, India capitalised on the self-imposed absence of Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian lineup. With Cheteshwar Pujara piling on the runs and the pace troika of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah rising to the challenge, the Indians emerged triumphant at Adelaide and Melbourne. Notwithstanding the defeat at Perth and the rain-hit draw at Sydney, Kohli's team clinched a historic series by a 2-1 margin.

Summary of India's Test Series Results in Australia

1947/48: Australia won the five-match series 4-0

1967/68: Australia won the four-match series 4-0

1977/78: Australia won the five-match series 3-2

1981: Three-match series drawn 1-1

1985/86: Three-match series drawn 0-0

1991/92: Australia won the five-match series 4-0

1999/2000: Australia won the three-match series 3-0

2003/04: Four-match series drawn 1-1

2007/08: Australia won the four-match series 2-1

2011/12: Australia won the four-match series 4-0

2014/15: Australia won the four-match series 2-0

2018/19: India won the four-match series 2-1

