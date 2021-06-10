What happened during the last meeting between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in 1999?

After a draw in the first game, England and New Zealand will face off in the series-deciding second Test on June 10. Around 18000 spectators will be present in the stadium for this contest.

Many of England's frontline players will miss this Test due to workload management. England need to make a forced change as Ollie Robinson is unavailable for selection. Pacer Craig Overton might get a chance if Joe Root chooses to stick to the same combination. Jake Leach could find a place as well if the team management wants a spin option.

Meanwhile, an elbow issue has sidelined New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. In his absence, opener Tom Latham will be leading the side. In-form batter Will Young has been roped in as Kane Williamson's replacement and will bat at the number three position in the line-up.

The Kiwis have so far lost all four Tests they played against the English team at Edgbaston and thus face an uphill task in the upcoming game.

England beat New Zealand by seven wickets the last time they faced off at Edgbaston

The last Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston occurred way back in 1999. In the opening Test of that series, the Kiwis batted first and managed to put 226 runs on the scoreboard. Wicketkeeper Adam Parore (73) top-scored with the bat for New Zealand, while none of the other batters scored more than 30. Andy Caddick (3/57) and Phil Tufnell (3/22) were the star performers with the ball for England.

In reply, Nasser Hussain's side folded out for a paltry first-innings total of 126 and handed a 100-run lead to the Kiwis. England's batting line-up failed collectively, which meant the tailenders had to step up with the bat to save the day. They were reduced to 45-7 after 24 overs and were in danger of getting all out with less than 100 on the board.

At this stage, pace bowlers Andy Caddick (33) and Alex Tudor (32*) joined forces and put on a handy 70-run partnership to pull their team out of a dire situation. Chris Cairns (3/35) and Dion Nash (3/17) were the star performers in the bowling department for New Zealand.

Stephen Fleming's side had the upper hand in the game as they took a 100-run lead at the halfway stage. But the Kiwis failed to capitalize on the advantage and produced a dismal batting performance in their second innings.

Star pacer Andy Caddick, who picked up three wickets in the first innings, continued his rich vein of form even in the second innings. He bowled a magical spell (5/32) to get his team back into the game while Alan Mullally (3/48) and Phil Tufnell (2/7) played supporting roles. Andy Caddick finished the match with eight wickets in his kitty.

England began the fourth innings with a 208-run target in front of them. The Kiwis got off to a good start as Geoff Allott dismissed Alec Stewart for a duck in the first over. Pacer Alex Tudor (99*) came in at number 3 as a night watchman and played a memorable match-winning knock for the English team. His 119-ball unbeaten knock included 21 hits to the fence.

Nasser Hussain (44) and Mark Butcher (33) played responsibly at the other end to take their team over the line. In the end, Tudor, along with Graham Thorpe (21*), chased down the total and helped England register a seven-wicket win. Alex Tudor received the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance.

