Australia will battle it out against a struggling England outfit at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023 in ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

A win will take the five-time world champions a step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals. The defending champions, on the other end, have been dismal, to say the least, in the 2023 World Cup.

Their only win in the tournament has come against Bangladesh and they have suffered massive defeats at the hands of New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and India. With pride at stake, England will look to turn their fortunes around against an Australian team that will be without Mitchell Marsh (who has flown home due to personal reasons) and Glenn Maxwell (injured) for the epic clash.

England and Australia have played two ODIs on Indian soil before. The first time was during the final of the 1987 World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata when Australia were crowned World Champions for the very first time.

The second and the last time Australia and England lplayed in an ODI in India was on October 19, 1989, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here is a look at what happened in the said ODI that was played more than 34 years back:

England beat Australia by seven wickets

Wayne Larkins scored a brilliant century against Australia the last time both teams played in India

India was hosting the Nehru Cup in 1989, and apart from the hosts, five more teams viz. England, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies participated in the tournament.

In the second game of the said tournament, England clashed with rivals Australia and the game was expected to be an enthralling one.

Batting first, the Australians struggled to get going from the outset and David Boon was dismissed without troubling the scorers. Geoff Marsh and Dean Jones put on a partnership of 108 for the second wicket but struggled to provide impetus to the innings. The latter was run out for 50 from 90 balls. Marsh, who was struggling at the other end, followed soon thereafter having scored 54 from 131 balls.

Allan Border scored 84 against England in Hyderabad in 1989

Allan Border provided the much-needed acceleration and smashed five maximums and eight boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 84 from 44 balls. Australia scored a below-par 242 for the loss of only three wickets from 50 overs.

The English openers were clinical during the run-chase and added 185 runs for the first wicket. Graham Gooch, who played a perfect supporting role to his opening partner Wayne Larkins, was dismissed by Border for 56.

Larkings was out soon thereafter, having scored 124 runs from 126 balls. He played a mature and aggressive knock that included 18 boundaries and two maximums.

Though England lost Allan Lamb later, Robin Smith (24*) guided England to a famous seven-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

Poll : Will England beat Australia in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023? Yes No 0 votes