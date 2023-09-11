What happened the last time India played a match on reserve day?

India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan will continue on the reserve day, Monday, September 11 after only 24.1 overs of the first innings were possible on the designated playing day of Sunday, September 10.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The decision backfired, however, as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit a half-century each for India, adding 121 runs in 99 balls before Shadab Khan dismissed the skipper.

Gill then got deceived by a change of pace from Shaheen Afridi and handed a catch to Agha Salman. New batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 24 runs for the third wicket before rain interrupted the proceedings.

The rain did not allow any further play with India at 147/2 after 24.1 overs. They will resume from the same position on the reserve day.

Ahead of the resumption of the India vs. Pakistan match, here's a look at the last time Team India's match went into a reserve day due to rain.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets on reserve day of ICC World Test Championship Final 2021

The last time a match involving India went into a reserve day was in June 2021 when they faced off against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Rain interrupted the game multiple times during the first five days of play.

At the end of the fifth day, India were 64/2 in the second innings with a 32-run lead, and Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli batting in the middle. Officials used the sixth day for the overs lost during the course of the five days of play.

Although India were in a decent position heading into the sixth day, they crumbled against New Zealand's pace and got all out for 170 runs.

Rishabh Pant was the lone warrior for India, scoring 41 runs off 88 balls as the rest of the Indian batters could not contribute much. Tim Southee bagged four wickets for the Blackcaps, who were given a 139-run target to win.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed New Zealand's openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham in quick succession, but the duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor added 96 runs for the third wicket. Williamson remained not out on 52, while Taylor remained unbeaten on 47 as the Kiwis recorded an eight-wicket victory.

A few coincidences between WTC Final 2021 and Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match

Interestingly, there are a few common factors between the WTC Final 2021 and the ongoing Super Four match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. The first was the use of the reserve day, while Virat Kohli was one of the two batters who would resume the innings on the next day.

Also, India were two wickets down in both games ahead of the reserve day.