What happened the last time India played a Men's T20I in Rajkot before IND vs ENG 2025 series?

India and England will face off in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium (formerly Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The hosts currently lead the series 2-0, and need just one more win to take an unassailable lead and clinch the series.

The last time India played a T20I at this venue was against Sri Lanka on January 7, 2023. The team back then was led by Hardik Pandya as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah were rested.

The Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue didn’t get off to the desired start, as opening batter Ishan Kishan was dismissed on just the fourth delivery of the game, scoring just a single run.

The charge was then taken over by top-order batters Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi before Suryakumar Yadav went bonkers. Tripathi’s wicket in the final over of the powerplay led to Suryakumar walking into the crease.

Gill and Suryakumar went on to share a massive 111-run partnership for the third wicket, providing India a much-needed boost. After Gill’s dismissal, middle-order batters Pandya and Deepak Hooda failed to make a mark, but Suryakumar kept going.

He went on to notch up an unbeaten century and finished his innings scoring 112* off 51 deliveries. His 39*-run partnership with Axar Patel (21* off 9) proved to be crucial, which helped India close at 228/5.

Sri Lanka's batting lineup falters as India clinch 91-run win

The Lankan side started on a high note, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis putting up 44 runs in 4.4 overs. But a breakthrough from Axar Patel led to the visitors’ batting collapse. Arshdeep Singh struck soon after Patel did, as the duo sent Sri Lanka’s openers back to the dugout in the powerplay.

After being hit for two sixes in the third over, Pandya took charge in the seventh over again, and this time dismissed Avishka Fernando off the very first delivery. Sri Lanka found some momentum then, with Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva sending the ball towards and over the fence regularly.

The Indian skipper then brought Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack, and the move worked as the spinner dismissed Asalanka, courtesy of a top catch by Shivam Mavi. The Lankan batters kept finding the boundaries to get closer to the target, but the Indian bowlers showed brilliance, by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

The island nation were eventually dished out 137 runs in 16.4 overs, thanks to Arshdeep who picked up two wickets within four deliveries to bring the curtains down.

The series, which was leveled 1-1 before the third T20I, was eventually won 2-1 by the hosts. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 112*(51).

