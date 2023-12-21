What happened the last time India played an ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

The last time India took on South Africa in Boland Park at Paarl, the hosts comfortably secured a seven-wicket triumph in January 2022. With this win, the Proteas secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

South Africa achieved the highest run-chase ever recorded in Paarl, exhibiting confidence and focus throughout the 288-run pursuit on January 21. This was also India's third ODI series loss away from home in their last four outings.

South Africa's batters showed their aggressive intent and never got bogged down during their chase. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, who did not have the best of the series, silenced critics with notable contributions, supported by a strong performance from the top and middle order.

De Kock set the tone, providing Jaaneman Malan the opportunity to find his rhythm. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, facing challenges from the sluggish wicket, conceded 40 runs in his initial four-over spell, as South Africa's openers maintained a brisk scoring rate.

Responding to South Africa's effective use of spin in the first innings, KL Rahul introduced Ravichandran Ashwin early. Although he began with a maiden over, a missed stumping chance hindered his impact. De Kock, granted a reprieve on 8, went on to score 78 off 66 in a 132-run opening partnership. Bavuma contributed 35 and stitched a 80-run stand with Malan (91).

The visitors did get a few chances to hit back, but then, the bowlers never really looked like applying consistent pressure. Markram and Rassie Van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 37 each to seal the chase with 11 balls to spare.

India failed to build on a good start

Pant and Rahul built a solid base for India

In the first innings, India frittered away a solid start. Rishabh Pant (85) and KL Rahul (55) putting their side in a commanding position at 179/2 in 31 overs.

However, quick middle-order wickets by South Africa halted their progress. Shardul Thakur impressed with a handy knock of 40*, while Ashwin scored 25* to help India post a total of 287/6.

However, this score proved to be well below par on a cracking batting surface in Paarl.

