What happened the last time India played an ODI in Guwahati? 

Following a thrilling 2-1 win in the T20I series, Team India are set to host Sri Lanka for a three-game ODI series, which starts on Tuesday (January 10). The opening ODI will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

So far, India have played a total of 13 ODIs in Guwahati. However, only one of those 13 ODIs was played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The other 12 games took place at the Nehru Stadium.

Situated on the eastern banks of the country, the pitch at the Barsapara ground is expected to be a belter for the batters, with yet another high-scoring contest in the making. The surface has a tendency to slow down a tad as the game progresses but the batters are the ones likely to have maximum fun out in the middle.

The last time India played an ODI in Guwahati was in October of 2018. Guwahati hosted the first of the five-match ODI series against West Indies, which India won by a scoreline of 3-1.

The game proved to be a high-scoring one after India sent West Indies to bat first. Opener Keiran Powell started the innings pretty well and scored a well-made 39-ball 51. Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a few wickets in the middle overs.

However, after West Indies scored 114/4 in 21 overs, Shimron Hetmyer took charge of the innings and made good use of perfect batting conditions as he smacked six fours and as many sixes.

Hetmyer reached his third ODI hundred in style with a six off just 74 balls. He was out soon after trying to clear the square leg fence off Ravindra Jadeja. The Caribbean unit ended their innings with a brilliant total of 322/8.

The hosts didn't get off to their best start when debutant pacer Oshane Thomas clean-bowled Shikhar Dhawan on four. But Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then came together and stayed until the 33rd over, putting on 246 runs for the second wicket in a masterly batting display.

Kohli raced to his half-century off only 35 balls. Rohit, at the other end, played the waiting game as India chased a potentially daunting target.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders

IND - 326/2 in 42.1 Overs



A masterclass from Skipper Virat Kohli (140) & Rohit Sharma (152*) ensured a comfortable win to start the ODI series! 🏼



#KorboLorboJeetbo #INDvWI #KKR WI - 322/8 in 50 OversIND - 326/2 in 42.1 OversA masterclass from Skipper Virat Kohli (140) & Rohit Sharma (152*) ensured a comfortable win to start the ODI series! WI - 322/8 in 50 OversIND - 326/2 in 42.1 OversA masterclass from Skipper Virat Kohli (140) & Rohit Sharma (152*) ensured a comfortable win to start the ODI series! 🔥🙌🏼#KorboLorboJeetbo #INDvWI #KKR https://t.co/6UuASTYTq2

The 100-run partnership came up in only 15.1 overs, and Kohli reached his 36th ODI hundred off only 88 balls. The then-Indian skipper hit 21 fours and a couple of sixes.

The Hitman reached his half-century off 51 balls. The next 50 runs off his innings came off only 33 balls as he scored his 20th ODI hundred in 88 deliveries. Overall, Rohit clobbered 15 fours and eight lusty maximums en route to his unbeaten 152 off 117 balls. After Kohli was dismissed for a marvelous 107-ball 140, Rohit hit the winning six and rode India to a resounding victory with 47 balls to spare.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroic batting efforts in the run-chase.

Jasprit Bumrah withdrawn a day prior from the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india Team India are not ready to take any risks 🏏 Team India are not ready to take any risks 🏏#CricketTwitter #india https://t.co/1Xk2PAvDkw

Just a day prior to the first one-day international encounter between India and Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a media advisory that stated that Jasprit Bumrah has now been ruled out of the three-game series.

The statement from the BCCI read:

"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience.

"This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has been out of action since last September due to a stress reaction in his back. He was not part of India's original ODI squad against Sri Lanka announced on December 27 but was included in the team for the three-match series on January 3.

His absence means the Men in Blue's pace attack will comprise of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, in addition to seam-bowling allrounder Hardik Pandya.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes