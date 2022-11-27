What happened the last time India played an ODI in Hamilton? 

India and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27). The Kiwis won the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Following their comprehensive triumph in Auckland, New Zealand will be hoping to seal the series on Sunday. India, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from the defeat and hope for a better outing, especially from their bowling unit in the second ODI.

So far, Team India have taken part in 11 one-day internationals in Hamilton, winning just three and losing eight of those encounters.

Situated in the northern region of New Zealand, the pitch at Seddon Park is likely to provide batting-friendly conditions. The shorter boundaries will once again make things tough for the bowlers, especially the spinners, as there won’t be much assistance.

However, there will be some swing on offer for the quick bowlers during the first few overs. The track will provide a great amount of bounce which will assist both the batters and bowlers.

India lost the last game they played in Hamilton against New Zealand in 2020

India lost their last ODI in Hamilton against New Zealand [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

The last time Team India toured New Zealand was in January of 2020. The two teams competed in a three-match ODI series following India's resounding 5-0 victory in the T20Is.

The opening ODI of the series was played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. It proved to be a high-scoring encounter, with the visitors losing by four wickets.

After being put to bat, India made 55 in the powerplay with both debutants in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal back in the pavilion. Virat Kohli (51) and Shreyas Iyer then played cautiously to add 102 runs for the third wicket.

Just after notching up his 58th ODI half-century, the then-Indian skipper was undone by a googly from Ish Sodhi.

Kohli's dismissal brought KL Rahul to the crease at No. 5 for India. Rahul immediately changed the tone with some sensational stroke play. Iyer, meanwhile, also started to open his arms and before long, smashed his first hundred in international cricket.

Express Sports @IExpressSports #INDvNZ #NZvIND



New Zealand struck first in the series against India as they overhauled a target of 348 with 11 balls to spare with the help of veteran batsman



PHOTOS:



indianexpress.com/photos/sports-… New Zealand struck first in the series against India as they overhauled a target of 348 with 11 balls to spare with the help of veteran batsman Ross Taylor 's unbeaten 109-run knock.PHOTOS: #INDvNZ #NZvINDNew Zealand struck first in the series against India as they overhauled a target of 348 with 11 balls to spare with the help of veteran batsman Ross Taylor's unbeaten 109-run knock.PHOTOS:indianexpress.com/photos/sports-… https://t.co/T1obFsCOB0

Rahul and Iyer shared a well-made partnership of 136 runs in just 104 balls to put some serious pressure on the hosts. While the Mumbai lad was dismissed for a brilliant 107-ball 103, Rahul remained unbeaten at 88 in just 64 balls.

Kedhar Jhadav (26* off 15) also played a handy cameo to help India post a daunting total of 347/4 on a good batting pitch.

In response, the New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls provided the Kiwis with a steady start, stitching together a partnership of 85 runs for the first wicket.

India soon dismissed Guptill and then Tom Blundell to make a comeback in the game. Ross Taylor joined forces with Nicholls, and the two added 62 in a steadying partnership before Kohli's stunning direct hit caught Nicholls short of the crease for 78. Then came the Tom Latham storm.

Standing in for Kane Williamson as captain for the match, Latham took a while to get his eyes in but exploded soon after.

Taylor, meanwhile, raced to his 50th ODI half-century and the two men threatened to take the game away from India. From overs 30 to 40, Taylor and Latham clobbered 117 runs to bring the asking rate down to manageable limits.

Latham fell to Kuldeep Yadav for 69 (from 48) in the 46th over but by then, the game was New Zealand's to lose. Latham added 138 in a mere 85 balls for the fourth wicket with Taylor, who was closing in on a special hundred.

While Taylor also lost Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in quick succession, the Kiwi legend held his nerve and scored a match-winning 84-ball 109* to propel his country to a four-wicket victory.

Remarkably, this was New Zealand's highest successful run chase in an ODI match.

Poll : 0 votes