What happened the last time India played an ODI in Indore? 

After bagging the series in the second ODI, Team India are set to lock horns with New Zealand for the third and final one-day international. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

So far, India have played five ODIs in Indore and have won all of them at the said venue, beating the likes of Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.

Situated right at the heart of the country, the surface at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is generally considered a paradise for batters. The short boundaries at the ground mean that six-hitting is expected to be easier for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match between India and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The last time India played an ODI in Indore was in September of 2017. The stadium hosted the third of the five-match ODI series against Australia, which India clinched with a scoreline of 4-1.

Following wins in the first two ODIs, the hosts bagged the series when they won the third ODI in Indore by five wickets.

Australia skipper Steve Smith decided to take advantage of the batting-friendly conditions on offer after winning the toss. India faced the rampant duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner as the Aussie openers put on 70 for the first wicket. Following the latter's dismissal, Steve Smith and Finch further piled on India's misery with a 154-run partnership.

Finch scored a fantastic 125-ball 124 while Smith also registered a half-century. However, the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the Aussie batters and inflicted a mini batting collapse for the visitors.

India's death bowling also proved to be on point as Australia posted 293/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

With 294 to chase, the openers got India off to a flier. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane added a sizzling 139 before both fell in quick succession. The two Mumbai batters got out in their 70s.

Following Virat Kohli and Kedar Jhadav's dismissal, however, Hardik Pandya took matters into his own hands. In the company of Manish Pandey, he resurrected the Indian innings.

Pandya scored a well-made 78, while Pandey remained unbeaten at 36 as India successfully chased down the total with five wickets and 13 balls left. The former was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits.

Team India might rotate some players for the dead-rubber ODI on Tuesday

Team India have already bagged the ODI series against New Zealand [Pic Credit: BCCI]

While New Zealand will only have pride to play for, Rohit Sharma and Co. will want to keep their momentum going and complete a possible whitewash in the series.

Interestingly, the last time India enjoyed a clean sweep over the Kiwis was way back in 2010 when a Gautam Gambhir-led team defeated the Black Caps 5-0 in a five-match ODI series at home.

Having said that, the Men in Blue have a jam-packed cricketing schedule ahead of them which might entice them to ring in some changes for the third ODI.

Both Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed could be given some game time while Umran Malik, who was left out for the first two ODIs, could also get a look in. India will want to test their bench strength in the lead-up to their ODI World Cup preparations and keep their first-choice players afresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India's squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

