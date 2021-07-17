What happened the last time India played an ODI at R Premadasa stadium in 2017?

The young Indian team under Shikhar Dhawan will kick off their Sri Lankan tour with the first ODI on Sunday, July 18. Team India will play three ODI's and as many T20Is on the tour of their island neighbors.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan side in the series. The hosts will miss the services of star batsman Kusal Perera due to an injury issue.

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

R Premadasa Stadium will host the first ODI of the series in Colombo on Sunday. So far, India has played 43 ODIs at the venue. They have won 21 encounters and ended up losing 18 games. Team India are unbeaten in their last 5 games at this stadium and their last defeat here came in 2009.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's best ODI spell helped India beat Sri Lanka comfortably at Colombo in 2017

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India's last ODI match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo took place on September 3, 2017. It was the final ODI of the 5-match bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka. The visitors went into the game with an unassailable lead of 4-0.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga won the toss and chose to bat first in the encounter. The captain (48 in 34 balls) played a quick-fire innings to give Sri Lanka a good start. But he departed with the side in trouble at 63/3 in 9.2 overs.

Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55) then played responsibly to steady the innings and the duo put on a 122-run stand for the fourth wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Thirimanne in the 39th over to break the partnership and open the flood gates.

The rest of the batsmen failed to contribute much, which meant Sri Lanka could muster only 238 runs before being bowled out in 49.2 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/42) bowled a magnificent spell and finished with his career-best ODI figures. Jasprit Bumrah (2/45) provided solid support in the bowling department.

3rd Sept 2017,on this day Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5 wicket haul in ODI against SL.

5/ 42 (9.4 overs)

Dickwella,Munaweera,Thirimanne,

Siriwardana n Malinga got out by Bhuvi

He was player of the match in that match .bowled superbly champ👏 @BhuviOfficial#OTD #ThisDayThatYear #Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/6okRl7fWOU — Ravina Sharma (@Bhuvi15_) September 3, 2020

In reply, India lost the early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the 8th over with just 29 on the scoreboard. Virat Kohli (110*) played a captain's knock in the chase to shepherd his side to a comfortable victory.

Manish Pandey (36) and Kedar Jadhav (63) assisted the skipper by making useful contributions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar deservingly won player of the match for his stellar spell in the first innings.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee