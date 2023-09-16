What happened the last time India played Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup final? 

After some entertaining clashes in the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, we have ultimately got our two finalists in India and Sri Lanka. The two sides will battle for the coveted title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

India were the first side to qualify for the summit clash when they defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday (September 12). That was the only defeat for the Lankans as they went on to script a remarkable chase against Pakistan to book their slot in the final against India.

India and Sri Lanka are two of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, winning the Asia Cup seven and six times, respectively. While India have qualified for ten Asia Cup finals, Sri Lanka have also played across as many as 12 different finals in the history of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

The last time these two teams met in an Asia Cup final was in 2010 when India lifted their first Asia Cup title after a gap of 15 years. The tournament, hosted by Sri Lanka, saw India win the toss and elect to bat first in the finals in Dambulla.

Gautam Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik gave India a steady start before the former was given a run-out for 15 in the seventh over. Virat Kohli then joined hands with Karthik and the duo forged a 62-run partnership.

Karthik kept his wicket intact at one end and top-scored for India with his 66 off 84 balls. After Kohli lost his wicket for 28, all three of MS Dhoni (38), Suresh Raina (29) and Rohit Sharma (41) enjoyed promising starts but could not convert them into big scores.

Lasith Malinga (2/57) and Thilina Kandamby (2/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as the hosts restricted India to 268/6 after the first innings.

The chase by Sri Lanka never got going, as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures. Both Tillakaratne Dilshab and Angelo Matthews registered two-ball ducks each while Kumar Sangakkara (17) and Mahela Jayawardene (11) also went back to the pavilion in a hurry.

A 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Kandamby (31) and Chamara Kapugedera saw some fightback for Sri Lanka, but a well-worked run-out by Raina ended Kandamby's stay as well.

Kapugedera was stranded for his 55 at one end while Sri Lanka lost all their other wickets at 187. They lost the encounter by 81 runs, with Ashish Nehra taking a fantastic four-wicket haul (4/40).

Dinesh Karthik was named the Player of the Match for his composed half-century in the first innings.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 Final vs India

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of the Asia Cup Final vs India [Getty Images]

It won't be an overstatement to say that Sri Lanka have borne the brunt of dealing with injuries to crucial players in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament.

While players, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madhushanka, were already not part of the Sri Lankan campaign, the Islanders now have dealt another vital blow ahead of their all-important finale against India.

Expand Tweet

In a mighty setback for the Lankans, their star spinner Maheesh Theekshana has now been ruled out of Sunday's 2023 Asia Cup final against India due to a grade 2 hamstring tear.

Theekshana suffered the injury while diving on the field during Sri Lanka's win against Pakistan on Thursday. He received care from the team physio immediately after and appeared to be in discomfort.

Sri Lanka have named off-spinner Sahan Arachchige as Theekshana's replacement.

Expand Tweet

As for India, they have also called up Washington Sundar as a backup for Axar Patel, who reportedly sustained several injuries while batting against Bangladesh on Friday. Sundar landed in Colombo on Saturday, September 16.