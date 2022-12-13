Following the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh are set to host India in a two-game Test series, starting on Wednesday, December 14. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, formerly known as Chittagong.

So far, India have played just two Tests in Chattogram, winning one, while the other ended in a draw.

Situated in the south-eastern part of the country, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will offer an even contest between bat and ball. The batters will get good help from the surface, especially while facing pacers. The pitch is known to be a spin-friendly surface and spinners will come in handy as the game progresses.

The last time India played a Test match in Chattogram was in January 2010. Touring Bangladesh for a two-game Test series, India won both encounters, eventually clinching the series with a scoreline of 2-0.

After deciding to bat first in the first innings of the Chattogram Test match, India posted a below-par total of 243 runs on the board. A steady start provided by Virender Sehwag (52) and Gautam Gambhir (23) was followed by a batting collapse. India lost all 10 of their wickets in the next 165 runs with only Sachin Tendulkar looking in fine touch.

The Master Blaster notched up his 44th Test ton for India, while both Shakib Al Hasan and Shahadat Hossain took a five-wicket haul each.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to gain any lead and were bundled out for 242. Pacer Zaheer Khan and leg-spinner Amit Mishra picked up three wickets each.

Coming onto bat with a negligible lead of a solitary run, Team India showcased a great batting effort in their second innings. Riding on Gambhir's fabulous 116 off 129 balls, the visitors posted 413/8 with half-centuries coming from the bat of VVS Laxman and Amit Mishra.

Chasing an improbable 415-run victory target, the hosts lost two wickets on Day 4 with 64 runs on the board. India needed to pick up eight wickets on the last day and took just about two sessions to wrap up the game and make amends for their disappointing batting performances in the first innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim (101) did throw his bat at everything hurled at him but that was merely a desperate attempt by him to delay the inevitable. For India, Mishra took a fantastic four-wicket haul, while Ishant Sharma too bagged three wickets.

The Test also marked the instance of Tendulkar becoming the first-ever player to reach 13,000 Test runs.

Team India will be firm favorites to clinch the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh

Given that India have never lost a red-ball game against Bangladesh, the visitors will certainly start as favorites. KL Rahul will lead India in a Test match for the second time in his career in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who injured his thumb a week ago in the second ODI in Dhaka.

Despite missing a few individuals, the visitors still boast a mighty squad, which includes a plethora of experience from the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be a tough nut to crack in their backyard and will be eyeing to give India a run for their money. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, the hosts will be a threat largely due to their spin department.

