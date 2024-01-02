What happened the last time India played a Test at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town? 

In order to save the Test series, Team India are set to clash against South Africa for the second Test of the ongoing two-match series. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to take place at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The visitors had a poor outing in the first Test, which was played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. After being put to bat first, India were restricted to 245, with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century.

In reply, South Africa ruled the roost and added 408 runs in their first innings to take a huge 163-run lead. Dean Elgar, who will retire from international cricket after the series, mustered a heroic 185 and took apart the Indian bowlers.

In an attempt to make a match out of the situation, the Indian batters completely failed and put up a shallow performance. Despite Virat Kohli scoring 76, India could only manage to pile up 131 runs and lose the game by an innings and 32 runs.

While South Africa outclassed India in every department, the visitors looked somewhat diffident in their approach. The Rohit Sharma-led side, however, will look to collect themselves after the loss and try to end the series on a high note.

Having said that, history doesn't paint a great picture for Team India in Cape Town. The Men in Blue have played six Tests at the venue, failing to win any of them. They have lost four of the six Tests and drawn two so far.

Situated at the foothills of Table Mountain, the Newlands Stadium is often expected to help pacers with its grass, swing, and bounce. Batters might find it hard, as there might be some lateral movement available as well.

India lost the last Test in Cape Town against South Africa in 2022

South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 4

Team India lost the last time they played a Test match at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. It was the series-deciding third Test of the 2021/22 series, which South Africa won by seven wickets.

After opting to bat first, India had a decent start. While Mayank Agarwal (12) and KL Rahul (15) failed to convert their starts, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli made 43 and 79, respectively.

However, the Indian lower-order failed to get go and the South African unit restricted India to 223 runs, with Kagiso Rabada taking a four-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah kept India in the game as his fabulous five-wicket haul (5/42) haulted the Proteas innings to 210. Keegan Petersen made almost 35 per cent of those runs, adding 72 off 166.

India needed a solid outing in the second innings in order to gain further grip in the Test match. However, a potent Proteas pace attack derailed the Indian top-order and reduced them to 58/4. Kohli also lost his wicket for 29 and things looked bleak for the visitors.

That's when Rishabh Pant played one of his best Test knocks and came up with 100 off 139 balls. He hit six boundaries and four sixes to help India to post a target of 212 for the fourth innings.

Although India hoped to rattle the South African batting innings on the last two days of the Test, things turned out to be quite opposite. The hosts completely nailed down the target as there were contributions from each top-order batter. While Aiden Markram was dismissed for 16, Dean Elgar made 30.

However, Petersen was the hero of the chase as he slammed 10 fours in his innings and looked in command against a quality Indian bowling attack. His 82 killed all the hopes for Team India before an unbeaten 57-run stand between Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*) completed the run-chase for South Africa.

The hosts won the match and clinched the series 2-1.

