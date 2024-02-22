What happened the last time India played a Test in Ranchi? 

After registering their largest-ever Test victory by 434 runs, Team India will look to clinch the five-match series when they take on England in the fourth Test match, scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23, 2024.

So far, India have hosted two Test matches in Ranchi. While their first Test at the venue in 2017 against Australia ended in a draw, India won their last Test against South Africa in 2019.

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is generally a good batting surface. However, it isn't deemed as an out-and-out batting paradise. Slow bowlers and spinners benefit from the ball gripping and coming onto the bat a little slower than usual.

The last time India played a Test in Ranchi was against South Africa in October 2019. The game, played as part of a three-match series, turned into a showcase of Indian batting brilliance and bowling prowess, culminating in a resounding victory by an innings and 202 runs.

Rohit Sharma was the star of the show, crafting a magnificent double century (212) – his maiden in Tests. His knock, laced with 28 fours and 6 sixes, laid the foundation for India's mammoth first innings total of 497/9.

Other contributions came from Ajinkya Rahane (115) and Mayank Agarwal (58), while Wriddhiman Saha (41) and Ravindra Jadeja (51) provided valuable lower-order runs.

South Africa, in stark contrast, faltered badly with the bat. Their batting lineup, which had struggled throughout the series, crumbled against the Indian bowling attack.

The experienced Mohammed Shami (3/55) and Umesh Yadav (3/37) spearheaded the bowling charge, ably supported by debutant Shahbaz Nadeem, who picked up two wickets and effected a crucial run-out.

South Africa were bundled out for a paltry 162 and 133 in their two innings, leaving India with a comfortable victory inside four days. This victory further solidified India's dominance in Test cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and showcased the team's strength across all departments.

England have named their playing XI for the fourth Test

Ollie Rabinson during England Net Session

On the eve of the Ranchi Test, England announced their playing XI on Thursday, February 22. The visitors made two changes from the third Test, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir.

England welcome the return of Robinson, who played his last Test match in July during the Ashes at home. His inclusion means that England continue with their two-pacer combination.

On the other hand, Bashir, who made his debut in the second Test, has replaced Ahmed, who leaked runs at an economy of 4.08 across the three games.

The Ben Stokes-led side endured a heavy defeat in Rajkot and will be desperate to make a statement in the upcoming fixture.

England's playing XI for the 4th Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

