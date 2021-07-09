What happened the last time the India women's team played a T20I against England?

After losing the ODI series 2-1 last week, India will be eager to make the playing field even by winning the T20I series against the hosts. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will hope to get off to a good start in the 3-match T20I series by snatching the advantage in the series opener on Friday.

The County Ground in Northampton will host the first T20I of the series. The two teams have squared off in 19 T20I's, with England winning 14 encounters, while India have won just four contests. The Indian women's team will look to better that underhwelming record tonight.

Nat Sciver's half-century helped England beat India in the 4th match of the Tri-nation series at Melbourne in 2020

The Indian team's last T20I match against England took place on February 7, 2020. It was the fourth game of the Tri-nation series held in Melbourne, with Australia being the third team.

England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and invited opponents to bat first in the fourth match of the series. Opener Smriti Mandhana (45 in 40 balls) played some classy strokes in the initial overs to give India a brisk start. Sophie Ecclestone scalped Shafali Verma (8) in the sixth over to slow things down.

In the company of Jemimah Rodrigues (23), Smriti tried to take India's innings forward. But Katherine Brunt (2/23) took the prized wicket of Mandhana to put her side ahead in the contest. From there on, none of the Indian batters could score a substantial amount of runs.

.@natsciver's half century was enough for England to win by four wickets. Her 49-run stand with Fran Wilson seemed to seal the game.



Rajeshwari Gayakwad was among the wickets yet again today returning with 3/23.



— Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) February 7, 2020

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14 in 23 balls) took some time to settle at the crease, but she also got out when it was time to accelerate in the death overs. India could only score 123/6 after 20 overs. Anya Shrubsole (3/31) was the pick of the English bowlers.

In reply, India reduced England to 28/3 in 5.2 overs and tipped the game in their favor. At this stage, Nat Sciver (50 in 38 balls) played a sensible knock and built partnerships with Heather Knight (18) and Fran Wilson (20*) to take England closer to victory. Sciver departed on the 18th with ten runs left for her side to win the contest.

Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield-Hill finished the chase successfully as England reached 124/6 in 18.5 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23) bowled a magnificent spell for India. Anya Shrubsole won the player of the match award for her impressive performance with the ball in the first innings.

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet is confident of getting back to form with the bat in the T20I series against England 💪 💪
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 8, 2021

