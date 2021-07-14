What happened the last time the Indian women's team played a T20I at Chelmsford?

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, India and England Women will fight it out for bragging rights in the third ODI on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will hope to draw confidence from their win in the second match and finish the tour on a high by winning the T20I series.

The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the third T20I of the series. The two teams have squared off in 20 T20I's, with England winning 14 encounters, while India have won just five contests. The Indian women's team will look to better that underwhelming record tonight. India have also lost in the only T20I match they have played at Chelmsford so far.

India take the second IT20.



Katherine Brunt's brilliant spell helped England to win comfortably against India at Chelmsford in 2012

The Indian team's last T20I match at the County Ground in Chelmsford took place on June 28, 2012. It was the second game of the T20I series during India's tour of England. The home team won the first T20I at Canterbury and were leading the series 1-0.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I. England pacer Katherine Brunt dismissed Amita Sharma for a six-ball duck in the first over to provide a good start for the home side. All the other top-order batters got starts but could not convert them into big knocks.

Punam Raut (16), Mithali Raj (21), Harmanpreet Kaur (34), and Mona Meshram (17) tried to settle down at the crease but perished while attempting to up the ante. Eventually, India could muster only 114 runs before getting all-out on the last ball of the innings.

Katherine Brunt (3/18) was the top performer for England in the first innings. Danni Wyatt and Arran Brindle picked up a wicket apiece. As many as five Indian batters got out via run-out in the innings.

In reply, Niranjana Nagarajan scalped England skipper Charlotte Edwards (15) in the fourth over and gave India some hope. Soon Charlotte's opening partner Laura Marsh (5) also got run-out, leaving England on 32-2 in 6.2 overs.

Sarah Taylor (67* in 48 balls) and Lydia Greenway (30* in 31 balls) then combined to put in an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the third wicket to take England over the line. Due to the duo's efforts, England chased down the target in 17.1 overs and won the contest by eight wickets.

England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor won the Player of the Match award for her aggressive knock in the chase.

