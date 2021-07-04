What happened the last time Sri Lanka played an ODI in Bristol in 2016?

The depleted Sri Lankan team are all set to play the final game of their England tour on Sunday. They have lost all five games across two formats so far.

The island nation is now on the cusp of getting whitewashed in the three-match ODI series against England for the first time.

The County Ground in Bristol will host this dead rubber. In 27 ODIs played at this venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, while chasing teams have won 16 contests. 373/5 by England women against South Africa is the highest score on this ground.

Sri Lanka have played in just two completed games at this venue so far. They lost on both occasions.

New Zealand defeated them by five wickets in the league game of the 1983 World Cup at Bristol. Later in the 2002 Natwest series, India beat Sri Lanka by 63 runs at the same venue.

England restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par total before rain played spoilsport

The Sri Lankan team's last ODI match at the County Ground in Bristol took place on June 26, 2016. It was the third match of the five-match series during Sri Lanka's England tour in the summer of 2016.

The hosts were leading the series by 1-0 going into the contest. Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in overcast conditions.

Openers Kusal Perera (9 in 25 balls) and Danushka Gunathilaka (1 in 2 balls) failed to provide a good start for the visitors. Playing at the No. 3 position, Kusal Mendis (53 in 66 balls) steadied the innings and scored a vital half-century.

The team was in trouble again when he was dismissed in the 22nd over. Skipper Angelo Mathews (56) joined hands with Dinesh Chandimal (62) as the side struggled at 88-3.

The experienced duo put together 80 runs in 87 balls and tried to pull their team away from a troubling situation.

However, Chris Woakes (3/34) broke the promising stand by dismissing Chandimal in the 36th over when Chris Jordan took a regulation catch at third man.

Chris Woakes celebrating after dismissing Chandimal

Later, Upul Tharanga (40 in 33 balls) played a quick-fire knock to provide much-needed impetus for Sri Lanka in the death overs. Sri Lanka managed to reach 248/9 by the end of 50 overs.

Liam Plunkett (3/46) starred alongside Woakes in the bowling department for the home side. Fellow pacers Chris Jordan and David Willey also chipped in by scalping one wicket each.

The England side started the chase with a 249-run target in front of them. Suranga Lakmal got them off to a great start by dismissing Alex Hales for a golden duck in the very first over.

But rain interrupted the game after four overs when England was at 16-1 with Joe Root (11*) and Jason Roy (5*) at the crease.

Due to persistent rain, play was not possible, so the match was abandoned without getting a result.

