What happened the last time Team India played an ODI in Dharamsala?

Two in-form teams, India and New Zealand, will go up against each other in Match 21 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

While India have been flying high with their dominant performance in the tournament thus far, New Zealand will pose a great threat. The Kiwi unit has been India's arch nemesis in the ICC tournaments, and has been the country's cause of heartbreaks on multiple occasions.

In fact, the two teams have collided 13 times in ICC events, with New Zealand ruling the roost over India by winning 10 of those games. Stunningly, India's last win over New Zealand in an ICC match came way back at the 2003 ODI World Cup in Centurion.

Another stat that may worry Indian fans ahead of the blockbuster game on Sunday is the fact that the Men in Blue don't boast a great record while playing in Dharamsala.

Having played four one-day internationals at the venue, India only have a 50% win percentage, winning just two times at the picturesque ground.

India lost their last ODI played in Dharamsala against Sri Lanka in 2017

MS Dhoni raising his bat after a fifty in Dharamsala [Getty Images]

The last time India played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was in December 2017 when Sri Lanka toured India for a multi-format series. After three Tests, the ODI leg began in Dharamsala, where Sri Lanka won the tie by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Indian batting unit endured a horror show. On a seam-friendly pitch in the wintry morning, India had a forgettable day. On the back of Suranga Lakmal's superb spell of 10-4-13-4, the Indian batting unit crumbled and were at 29/7 at one point of time.

At No. 6 came India's savior in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made a brisk 65 of 87 balls which took India to 112. As many as four Indian batters got dismissed on a duck, while others could not even reach a two-digit score.

Chasing a low total of 112, Sri Lanka lost two wickets quite early raising the excitement in the match, but the middle-order batters chased down the target easily. Upul Tharanga top-scored with the bat, with 49 off 46 balls.

The Lankan unit hunted down the total with 176 balls to spare, which is still India's biggest ODI defeat at home (by balls remaining).