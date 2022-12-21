What happened the last time Team India played a Test match in Dhaka? 

Following a resounding win in the first Test, Team India will eye a clean sweep when they face Bangladesh in the second and final Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, which starts on Thursday, December 22.

So far, India have played just two Tests in Chattogram, winning both of those encounters.

Situated right in the heart of the country, the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium will offer an even contest between bat and ball. The batters will get good help from the surface, especially while facing pacers. The pitch is known to be a spin-friendly surface and spinners will come in handy as the game progresses. The surface usually gets a little slower after the first innings.

The last time Team India played a Test match in Dhaka was in January of 2010. Touring Bangladesh for a two-game Test series, India won both encounters, eventually clinching the series with a scoreline of 2-0.

After deciding to bowl first in the first innings of the Dhaka Test match, India bowled Bangladesh out for 223. The pace duo of Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma took a total of seven wickets between them, while Mahmudullah top-scored with a well-made 96*.

In response, India comfortably went past Bangladesh's total and posted a mammoth 544/8 thanks to centuries from Rahul Dravid (111) and Sachin Tendulkar (143).

With a trail of 311 ahead of them, the Bangladesh batters showed great courage in the first half of their second innings. Tamim Iqbal scored a magnificent 183-ball 151, with Bangladesh losing just a solitary wicket with 219 runs on the board.

However, left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan came up with an inspired spell and took a seven-wicket haul to instill a batting collapse. Bangladesh were bundled out for 312 runs, giving India a trifling target of just two runs.

A couple of byes meant India won the Test in a convincing fashion with ten wickets in hand. Zaheer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his splendid 10-wicket haul.

Team India will look to continue their winning momentum and clinch the series 2-0

Team India continued their undefeated run against Bangladesh in Tests in the last game when they trounced the hosts by a handsome margin of 188 runs in Chattogram.

The KL Rahul-led team put in an all-round effort across four innings. While Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scored fantastic tons in the second innings, left-arm spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up a total of 13 wickets between them.

Once again, they are firm favorites to bag the second Test match as well and end 2022 on a high. As for Bangladesh, they will expect a more collective performance from their troops to give Team India a run for their money in Dhaka.

