Here's what Harmanpreet Kaur said to Deepti Sharma in the middle

The 28-year-old talks about her sensational innings in the World Cup semi-final.

Kaur was unstoppable against Australia yesterday (June 20)

What's the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur played a sensational knock of 171* from 115 deliveries in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup against Australia to guide her team to the final of the tournament. Her 137-run partnership with Deepti Sharma was crucial in steering India to a total of 281/4.

Talking about her conversations in the middle with Sharma, Kaur said, "I just told her to rotate the strike, you don't have to take the pressure. I was hitting the ball well and I told her to give me the strike and I will take the responsibility and she did a great job."

Kaur joined her captain, Mithali Raj, with India in a spot of bother at 35-2. However, her scintillating knock turned the tables in India's favour and put the defending champions on the backfoot.

"I didn't get a chance to bat in the whole tournament. Today when I got the chance I just wanted to utilise this opportunity, because today was the day where I wanted to prove myself and thanks to God, whatever I was thinking," she added, while talking to the PTI.

In case you didn't know...

India beat Australia by 36 runs to reach their second ICC WWC finalIndia faced Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup for a spot in the final of the tournament.

The last time the two teams met was in the group stage of the tournament, where Australia thrashed India by 8 wickets. Raj and Co. looked ready for the challenge this time around though, as they beat the defending champions by 36 runs and stormed into the final of the tournament to face hosts England for the coveted trophy.

The details

The 28-year-old said that the partnerships that she stitched with Raj, Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy were pivotal in India setting up a big target. She complemented the way they batted as well.

She revealed that her plan for the match was to just watch the ball and hit it hard, and that it worked well for her on the day. She also said that she just wanted to hit the ball and rotate the strike through the length of her innings.

What's next?

Mithali's team are set to face the the hosts on Sunday (June 23) for a shot at India's first Women's World Cup trophy.

The teams met each other in the opening game of the tournament, when India got the better of England by 35 runs.

Author's take

Kaur's innings was unarguably the best by an Indian in a World Cup knock-out game. She attacked from the word go and owned the Australian attack.

The fact that she was the first Indian to be drafted for the Women's Big Bash League speaks about the kind of talent and hard-hitting prowess that she possesses. Any Indian cricket fan would hope that her experience helps in India flourishing this Sunday as well.