Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to take a lead in the 3rd Test?

Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
320   //    20 Aug 2018, 13:13 IST

India took the lead of 168 runs in the 3rd Test
India took the lead of 168 runs in the 3rd Test

Down with 2-0 in the 5-match Test series against England, India bounced back beautifully in the third Test at Trent Bridge. The visitors took 168 runs lead in the first innings.

Kohli and Co. faced a lot of criticism over their poor show in the first two Tests, but they surely are making a mark in the 3rd match.

There are some things which India did differently from the first two matches. Here we bring you three of them:

#1. Middle Order clicks

Kohli and Rahane scored fifties
Kohli and Rahane scored fifties

India struggled with their batting especially with the middle order in the first two Tests. None of the batsmen except Virat Kohli had scored runs.

In the third Test, in the first innings, the middle order showed some application and scored runs. Particularly, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India cross the 300-run mark in the tough batting conditions at Nottingham.

Rahane was going through a lean run in Test matches, but he played a fine knock of 81 runs in the first innings. He was well accompanied by Virat Kohli who missed a well deserved ton by three runs. Apart from them, young Pant, who was playing his first match, played a cameo of 24 runs.

#2. Pandya's Contribution with the ball

Pandya claimed 5-fer at Nottingham
Pandya claimed 5 wickets

Hardik Pandya claimed a five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge. His spell helped India get a mammoth lead of 168 runs.

Before the Test match, Pandya's selection was criticised by many. Although he was trying to apply himself with the bat, he was not penetrative enough with the ball. Michael Holding even deemed him unfit for Test cricket.

He silenced his critics by dismantling the English middle order in their first innings. He took those five wickets in less than 5 overs.

His spell helped India finish in a strong position on day 2.

#3. Better Fielding

Rishabh Pant grabbed 5 catches behind the wicket
Rishabh Pant grabbed 5 catches behind the wicket

Unlike previous two Tests, India looked very attacking on the field. They took as many as nine catches in the field. The slip catching was excellent and the debutante wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant took five catches behind the stumps. The stunner to dismiss Woakes was the highlight of his wicket-keeping. With that, he became the first Indian to take five catches on debut.

Apart from a missed chance by Rahane in the 3rd slip, India fielded extremely well at Trent Bridge.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Reports Sports to support the Sport.
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 events that made...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Indian batting shines on Day 1
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 3rd Test Day 2
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 3 mistakes India cannot...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England annihilate India in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 282/4 (94.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead England by 450 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us