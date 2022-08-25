What is India's best XI for the Asia Cup?

The Asia Cup starts in just two days and fans are excited to watch some thrilling cricket. Like the T20WC last year, the Asia Cup will also be held in UAE.

India had a poor outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup and will be eager to redeem their status in big tournaments with a solid performance in the Asia Cup.

New captain Rohit Sharma is carrying the expectations of the nation but the Asia Cup is a tournament he is familiar with. Sharma has won it previously as a stand-in captain and will now look to replicate his success this year.

On that note, let us look into the best playing XI India can field to maximize their chances of winning the multinational tournament.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (C) and KL Rahul

There is an argument that Rahul's long-term injury and illness lay-off might have affected his form. However, class is permanent and we can expect KL Rahul to deliver on the big stages again.

Alongside Rohit Sharma, the two Indian batters can take any bowling apart. Both players have the ability and the experience to pace their innings to perfection and play multiple roles depending on the need of the hour.

Opening the batting is not just about being a good player but also supplementing the energy of the partner. Rahul and Sharma share excellent synergy and are possibly the best bets for India going into a big tournament.

Virat Kohli is another player whose name has come under fire of late. It has been three years since the former Indian captain delivered a century in international cricket.

The talks have amplified post India's England tour, where Kohli failed with the bat in multiple formats. He top scored with 17 in the series, and has not played since.

However, there must also be trust in a player who has won countless matches for the country. Kohli's lean patch has been highlighted more than others due to his self-set higher standards.

The Delhi batter, despite not scoring a century, has delivered several fifties and other crucial knocks over the last few years. He remains an excellent player at one down, carrying truckloads of experience.

His absence from cricket could also be a boon as it might have finally given him time to rest well and clear his mind for a big score. Finally, there is also the matter of bringing in balance to the team.

India should ideally pair Kohli with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle-order. Both Kumar and Pandya are aged players but are nowhere near as experienced as Kohli.

Moreover, their destructive batting style means India will need an anchor man and who better than Kohli to occupy the pitch until the 20th over.

Kumar has been in brilliant form of late and should be a certainty for the Asia Cup. As for Pandya, he is currently in the middle of a purple patch. The Gujarat Titans captain is on a winning spree and is contributing heavily with both bat and ball.

Finishers : Dinesh Karthik (wk) and Ravindra Jadeja

Here is a controversial call that could be taken for the Asia Cup - pick Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant. Although the young Delhi dynamo is a match-winner, Karthik has done the hard yards for years now and deserves his chance to shine.

Both batters are good hitters of the ball but Pant's game, despite evolving of late, still lacks that final touch of responsibility. Karthik, on the other hand, is perhaps the best finisher in the Indian squad right now and deserves his place in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja is another man who is back from injury and ready to give his best. He chips in with both bat and bowl and could be the second all-rounder for India.

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel along with the absence of Mohammad Shami (dropped), Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been tasked the responsibility of leading the pack.

He is expected to chip in effectively during the powerplays and the death overs with both wickets and tight overs. Youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh should be his deputy.

Both pacers offer different skillsets, which compliment each other. It will round-up India's pace battery nicely going into the Asia Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the final missing piece in the puzzle.

The wily leg spinner has the knack of picking up crucial wickets and providing the captain with breakthroughs whenever asked. He could be the perfect foil in the middle overs to help India keep control of the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin could come in for Avesh Khan if the pitches appear dry during the matches.

