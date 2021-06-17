What is the start time for the WTC Final: India vs New Zealand (June 18-22, 2021)?

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final will commence this Friday at Southampton's Ageas Bowl. The match will determine the world's first-ever ICC Test Champions.

Initially, the organizers decided to conduct the WTC final at Lord's. However, soon after the India vs New Zealand summit clash was confirmed, the authorities moved the game to Southampton, keeping the team hotel's proximity in mind.

Team India qualified for the final after registering comprehensive series wins over West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and England. The Indian side also managed to beat Australia Down Under.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps secured their place in the Top 2 by defeating India, Pakistan and West Indies at home.

Interestingly, New Zealand played the least Test matches among the top eight teams. Still, they qualified for the summit clash, thanks to their points percentage.

Kane Williamson's men will be high on confidence ahead of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. The reason behind it is the Blackcaps recently defeated England 1-0 in a 2-Test series on English soil.

However, New Zealand has never played a Test match at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton before.

The India vs New Zealand clash promises to be a battle of equals. Here's a look at the timings of the game.

World Test Championship Final: India vs New Zealand - Timings

As mentioned ahead, Southampton will play host to the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. Due to the time difference, the World Test Championship Final will telecast and stream at different times around the globe.

Following are the timing details for the UK, New Zealand and India:

UK

The match will begin at 10:30 AM Local Time. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch live action on Sky Sports. Cricket fans in Southampton can also watch this game at the Ageas Bowl.

New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand will have to stay up late at night to watch their team play against India in the World Test Championship.

Because of the time difference, the day's play will begin at 9:30 PM in New Zealand. As a result, the India vs New Zealand action will continue past midnight in New Zealand on SKY Sport.

India

The start time for the WTC Final is 3:00 PM IST. Star Sports network will telecast this match in multiple languages. Fans can also live stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar