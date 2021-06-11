“What did they do wrong?" - Deep Dasgupta feels these 2 players could've been included in Indian squad for SL tour

Deep Dasgupta has reacted to India’s squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, hinting the selectors took the easy way out by picking almost everyone who was in contention. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia could have been included on a similar basis.

The BCCI announced India’s white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka series in July. A 20-man squad along with five net bowlers will travel to Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Deep Dasgupta dissected the squad on his YouTube channel, expressing his displeasure at seeing Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia miss out:

“I feel selection has become so easy during these pandemic times. There are six matches – three T20Is and three ODIs. You have picked a squad of 25-20 players and five net bowlers. You could have included a couple of other players too, what did they do wrong? Players like Jaydev Unadkat and even Rahul Tewatia, who was part of the squad during the last series, could have been included. Wouldn’t have made any difference to take 27 instead of 25.”

Here is India's squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July



Shikhar Dhawan named captain; Bhuvneshwar Kumar vice-captain.

Six uncapped players in the squad



Who's excited?!

India are spoilt for choice across the board, with the team having multiple options to choose from. However, they have decided to go with just four frontline seamers, with Rajasthan Royals youngster Chetan Sakariya earning a maiden call-up. The announcement marks further heartbreak for Jaydev Unadkat, despite the left-arm pacer being one of the best in his category over the past couple of years.

Deep Dasgupta was disappointed to see Jaydev Unadkat miss out, as he praised the bowler for his skills. He added:

“I don’t have much to say about the team selection. There are 20 players, so whoever was in contention has made it. There can’t be any surprises. I really like Jaydev Unadkat because he is so hardworking and passionate. Not just in the IPL, he bowls 20-25 overs in the Ranji Trophy, works hard and is absolutely brilliant. Like I said before, if you are taking 25, could have taken 26 as well it would have made no difference.”

“It seems like everyone is there” - Deep Dasgupta

India Tour of Sri Lanka schedule is here, All matches will be telecasted on Sony Network

Deep Dasgupta wasn’t impressed with the size of the Indian squad, suggesting how the management has selected all the probable players. He was dumbfounded to see five spinners in the side, explaining how the selectors shied away from taking some tough decisions. The former wicket-keeper pointed out:

“It seems like everyone is there. Seeing five spinners in the squad was surprising. Wherever there was a tough call where you had to pick 2-3 players for a position from a bigger pool, you haven’t made it and instead taken everyone.”

Deep Dasgupta also had some doubts over the selection of Manish Pandey. The 31-year-old has been in and out of the side in recent years, with Dasgupta wondering what the future holds for the Karnataka batsman.

“Another interesting name is Manish Pandey. Interesting because I can’t understand what the selectors want to do with him. Is he part of the scheme of things or not? In Australia, he was with the team, in England he wasn’t. What is happening with Manish Pandey?” Deep Dasgupta concluded.

It remains to be seen how many of the fringe players will get a chance to showcase their skills in Sri Lanka. Many players are in line to make their international debuts when India take on Sri Lanka in July.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series & the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in July.



Details 👉 https://t.co/b8kffqa6DR pic.twitter.com/GPGKYLMpMS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

