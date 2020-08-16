‘Whatever the result, be confident you have my support’: Dhoni to Joginder Sharma before the final over of 2007 World T20

MS Dhoni and Joginder Sharma after the epic victory.

Recalling those nervous moments of the last over in the final of the inaugural World T20 in 2007, former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma revealed MS Dhoni had told him not to worry about getting hit and that him bowling the final over was always part of Dhoni’s plans.

Joginder Sharma wrote in Hindustan Times that people tend to forget that he had defended 22 runs in the final over of the semi-final as well, conceding just six and getting the key wickets of Michael Hussey and Brett Lee.

Interestingly, RP Singh had bowled the penultimate overs in both the matches. The players were just following Dhoni’s plans, Joginder revealed.

“So, when the time came in the final, Dhoni did not hesitate before giving me the ball. Pakistan needed 13 runs from the last over, and he told me, ‘Don’t think about the runs that they need, think about your bowling. If you get hit, don’t over-think, just concentrate on the next ball. Whatever is the result, be confident you have my support,’” Joginder wrote.

With 13 runs in the bag, and having already conceded 7 runs off the first two deliveries, Joginder Sharma maintained his composure as Misbah-ul-Haq mistimed the scoop and got caught by Sreesanth at short fine-leg. Dhoni’s calm indeed rubbed off onto his players.

While the rest of the world hadn’t heard his name, Joginder Sharma revealed he had crossed paths with Dhoni on the domestic circuit. Joginder Sharma used to play for Haryana while Dhoni represented Jharkhand, and the former India captain had full knowledge of Joginder’s abilities as a player.

“The way he handled a bunch of new and young cricketers showed the self-confidence he had. He made a plan and he followed it... for me he [Dhoni] is the greatest motivator in cricket,” Joginder Sharma wrote.

Interestingly, both Joginder and Dhoni had made their international debut in the same match against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004. Unfortunately, the former’s last international match would be that final against Pakistan in Johannesburg.