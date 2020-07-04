When AB de Villiers got sweet revenge over Stuart Broad

Broad had dismissed AB de Villiers three times in seven innings, including two ducks in the 2016 Test series.

AB de Villiers made 218 runs from five innings in the ODI series that followed the Tests, at an average of 72.67, with one century in the ODI series.

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers is not someone who takes failure lightly. In a magnificent international career, which came to an end in 2018, there was a slight bump when the prolific South African batsman managed just 210 runs in 4 Test series against England in 2016, as the Proteas lost the series 1-2.

England paceman Stuart Broad thought he had the measure of AB de Villiers when he dismissed him three times in seven innings, which included two ducks.

The former South African wicket-keeper batsman had revenge on his mind heading into the ODI series that followed the Tests. Recalling the ODI series in the Super Over podcast with JP Duminy, AB de Villiers conceded Stuart Broad was 'completely over' him.

“It’s right when you say it, and Broad was completely over me in that Test series couple of weeks prior to the ODIs. I was definitely feeling pressure from his side, he was bowling with amazing skill throughout the series. He had me jumping all over the place, he was actually on top of me. I had to do something. I decided in the ODI series that I’m not going to allow that to happen,” AB de Villiers told former teammate JP Duminy on the podcast.

AB de Villiers’ revenge was sweet in the ODI series that South Africa won 3-2. AB de Villiers made 218 runs from five innings at an average of 72.67, with one half-century and one century.

Former Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians batsman JP Duminy remembered how AB de Villiers took on Stuart Broad in Johannesburg.

Chasing 263, South Africa were 63 for 2 when AB de Villiers walked in. Soon, it became 63 for 3 when JP Duminy joined forces AB de Villiers.

“We were playing against England at the Wanderers and Stuart Broad was bowling and I was defending, just trying to get the partnership going. AB walks in, double steps him and hits him straight over his head, like, in the first few balls, and I am like, ‘Jeepers, OK!’ And we come together, and I was like, ‘Yo, Abraham! What happened there?’

“He’s like, ‘No! Need to make sure I am letting him know that I am here.’ You talk about belief, we were speaking about Virat Kohli, and I think that was the difference. He certainly had this ability to transfer pressure in an amazing way, and be consistent with it because a lot of us will try and do it," JP Duminy quipped

“But the word he mentioned there was commitment, that in those moments when he made decisions, there was no holding back - sweeping somebody or coming down the wicket, that commitment was fully there,” JP Duminy, who has played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20s for South Africa, said.

The duo added 58 for the fourth wicket before AB de Villiers was run out for 36 off 27. South Africa went on to win the thriller by one wicket.

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket with Test and ODI averages in excess of 50

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket with an average of over 50 in both Tests and ODIs. In 114 Tests, AB de Villiers had 8765 runs at an average of 50.66 while in 228 ODIs, he had 9577 runs at an average of 53.5.

“Amazing fightback from JP and I, we got it back there. Fifty partnership … and then he ran me out! You remember that? Chris Woakes, rolled it right back at Woakes, and he’s like, ‘Yeah’. He’s halfway down the wicket, I am like ‘OK’. I am fifty off 25 balls, I am seeing the ball like a balloon… at least we won that game. I was trying to get the limelight dude. He’s been getting the limelight for years, come on man!” JP Duminy added.