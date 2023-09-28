When was the last time Ravindra Jadeja scored an ODI half-century in India?

Ravindra Jadeja's form with the bat is one of the most debatable topics among Indian fans ahead of the home World Cup beginning next month. He managed to get a scratchy 35 under his belt in Rajkot against Australia, but the runs didn't seem to be anywhere near as convincing for the supporters.

While Jadeja brings balance to the team with his all-round ability, India need him to fire consistently at No. 7, something which hasn't been the case of late. In fact, in 12 ODI innings this year, Jadeja has scored just 189 runs at a modest strike rate of 64.28 and an average of just 27.

Ravindra Jadeja has played 68 ODIs in India, scoring just 908 runs at an average of 29.29, and has crossed the 50-run mark just twice in his career so far. With the World Cup in Indian conditions, these numbers could be a bit worrying. With there being doubts over Axar Patel's fitness, India need Jadeja to contribute consistently in the finisher's role.

Ravindra Jadeja scored his previous ODI fifty on home soil ten years ago

It could be quite a staggering revelation for many that Ravindra Jadeja hasn't hit a half-century in ODIs in India for more than ten years now. His previous fifty at home in ODIs came against England at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on January 15, 2013.

India had opted to bat first and while Virat Kohli (37), Yuvraj Singh (32) and Suresh Raina (55) all made healthy contributions, it was MS Dhoni's partnership with Jadeja that gave India the finish to their innings that they wanted.

The duo added 96 runs for the sixth wicket, with Jadeja smashing a sizzling 61* off just 37 balls and propelling the hosts' total to 285/6. Jadeja smashed eight fours and two sixes and helped India take the momentum into their bowling innings.

England couldn't quite put up a fight as they were bundled out for just 158 with Jadeja bowling seven overs and returning sensational figures of 2/12. His all-round performance got him the Player of the Match award.

The kind of finishing that Ravindra Jadeja showed in that game is exactly what India is expecting from him in the World Cup. His sensational 77 in the 2019 World Cup semifinal showed that he does have the ability to come good on the big stage. Will Jadeja be able to replicate that this time around? Only time will tell.