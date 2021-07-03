When was the last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against England?

Sri Lanka are on the verge of getting white-washed by England for the first time in ODI cricket. They have already lost both ODIs in convincing fashion as England dominated in all departments. The visitors will have to perform exceedingly well if they want to avoid a clean sweep on Sunday against a rampaging English team.

The County Ground in Bristol will host the final match of the series on July 4th. The pitch here usually assists batsmen in ODI games. We can expect a high-scoring match if Sri Lankan batters find their rhythm.

England's 359/4 against Pakistan is the highest chase at the ground, so it will be an uphill battle for Sri Lanka to stop the juggernaut in the series.

The visitors have not won an ODI series against England in more than six years now. Sri Lanka's wait to win the series against the world champions will have to continue further as they have already lost the current one.

Sri Lanka last beat England in a seven-match ODI series in 2014

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy was the venue for Sri Lanka's last series-winning match against England in 50-over cricket. It was the sixth tie of the seven-match ODI series during England's Sri Lanka tour in 2014. The home team was leading the series by a 3-2 margin at that juncture.

Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat first on a decent batting pitch. Chris Woakes (2/51) scalped opener Mahela Jayawardene's wicket in the fourth over and reduced the hosts to 8-1. Sri Lanka's stalwarts Tillakaratne Dilshan (68 in 105 balls) and Kumar Sangakkara (112) played sensibly and weathered the storm after losing an early wicket cheaply.

The duo shifted gears and accelerated after getting set at the crease. They stitched together a 153-run partnership for the second wicket and provided a solid platform for the middle order. It was the farewell ODI for the legendary batsman Kumar Sangakkara at his home ground in Kandy. The homeboy bid adieu in style by scoring his 20th ODI century in front of thousands of dedicated fans.

His run-a-ball 112 comprised 12 fours and two maximums. In the pursuit of scoring quick runs in the death overs, Sangakkara tried to hit Jordan's delivery over the infield on the offside but mistimed it to Moeen Ali at cover. Sangakkara walked off to a grandstanding ovation upon dismissal.

Dinesh Chandimal (35), Seekkuge Prasanna (20), and Thisara Perera (16) chipped in with some quick runs to take their side to 292/7 in 50 overs in the end.

In reply, Sri Lankan bowlers Suranga Lakmal (4/30), Sachithra Senanayake (3/33), Tillakaratne Dilshan (2/55) bowled well and bundled out England to just 202 in 41.3 overs. Joe Root (55), Chris Woakes (41), and Moeen Ali (34) looked promising for England in the chase, but none of them could carry on and play a match-defining knock.

Sri Lanka won the contest convincingly by 90 runs and sealed the series 4-2 with one match remaining. Kumar Sangakkara won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. Sri Lanka went on to win the next ODI by 87 runs and bagged the series by a 5-2 margin.

